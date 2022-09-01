Torque GC LIV Golf Team

Torque GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and was overhauled after the third event in the Series' debut year.

The Torque GC team was previously an all-Japanese quartet, captained by 16-time Japan Golf Tour winner and two-time Asian Tour winner Hideto Tanihara along with two-time Japan Golf Tour winner Ryosuke Kinoshita, four-time Japan Golf Tour winner Yuki Inamori and two-time Japan Golf Tour winner Jinichiro Kozuma.

It seemed likely that 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama could sign with LIV and captain Torque, but a report stated that he was torn between the money and his legacy and he eventually decided to stick with the PGA Tour.

All four Japanese players left LIV Golf before the fourth event in Boston and Torque GC was completely overhauled. New signing Joaquin Niemann came in as captain, with Adrian Otaegui returning to Torque GC along with Scott Vincent moving from Iron Heads GC and Jediah Morgan leaving the all-Aussie Punch GC to make up the four.

Torque GC started out with Talor Gooch captaining the team in the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club alongside Hudson Swafford, Adrian Otaegui and Andy Ogletree.

LIV Golf pays out for the top-three finishing teams each event and sadly Torque just missed out on the money in both London and Portland where they twice ended fourth. They finished dead last in 12th at the third Invitational at Trump Bedminster.

Torque GC Players

Joaquin Niemann (captain)

Adrian Otaegui

Scott Vincent

Jediah Morgan

Hideto Tanihara (previously)

Ryosuke Kinoshita (previously)

Yuki Inamori (previously)

Jinichiro Kozuma (previously)

Talor Gooch (previously)

Hudson Swafford (previously)

Andy Ogletree (previously)

Torque GC Results

Centurion Club, London: 4th (-3)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 4th (-11)

Trump Bedminster, New Jersey: 12th (+10)

