M.S.W. Grad is Clinical Director of CODAC, Leading Clients in Recovery

Paul Hartley was one day shy of turning 50 when he received a diagnosis that would change his life. It’s been just over a year and a half since Hartley, a 1989 graduate of Coventry High School, learned he has cancer. And as he gears up to ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, he’s excited for the opportunity to show just how much the lifesaving care he’s been given at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has meant to him.

COVENTRY, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO