M.S.W. Grad is Clinical Director of CODAC, Leading Clients in Recovery

Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
At RIDE, we firmly believe that every student should learn in a modern, safe, and welcoming space that inspires them to succeed. With the $250 million school construction bond from 2018 we were able to address many school facility needs across RI. But we know more work is needed –...
Back to School: What are the COVID-19 guidelines in RI?
Will your child have to wear a mask to school this year? Are COVID-19 booster shots required?
iheart.com
New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies
The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
Here’s why Rhode Island is the only state that celebrates Victory Day
Monday is Rhode Island's 74th annual holiday commemorating the end of World War II.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Rhode Island
The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Remembering Dartmouth’s Tyler Joseph Leonard [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A foundation honoring the memory of Dartmouth's Tyler Joseph Leonard and Child and Family Services are working together to help young people at risk of committing suicide. Tyler was 30 years old, a graduate of Dartmouth High School and Bridgewater State University, when he took his own life in 2018.
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
ricentral.com
Team of CHS alums prepares for Pan-Mass Challenge fundraiser
Paul Hartley was one day shy of turning 50 when he received a diagnosis that would change his life. It’s been just over a year and a half since Hartley, a 1989 graduate of Coventry High School, learned he has cancer. And as he gears up to ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, he’s excited for the opportunity to show just how much the lifesaving care he’s been given at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has meant to him.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Rhode Island Hiking Trails (All Seasons)
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the United States, but it doesn’t lack stunning views and interesting things to do. The state has many historical sites, as well as a coastline that is brimming with seashells and wildlife. If you’re looking to get outdoors and enjoy the natural beauty that the state has to offer, there are plenty of hiking trails to choose from.
ABC6.com
Thousands flock to Providence for annual Dominican Festival
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands came to Providence Sunday in celebration of New England’s largest Dominican Festival. Celebrations kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Thurbers Avenue. In attendance, leaders like Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Public Safety Commissioner and Grand Marshal Steven Pare, Congressional candidates Alan Fung, Seth Magaziner, and Mayoral candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley.
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Leapfest returns to the air after 2 year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — After a two year absence due to COVID, the Rhode Island National Guard brought back Leapfest to the air on Saturday. The event, which the National Guard says is “the largest and longest running international static line parachute training event and competition in the world,” took place at Adams Farm in […]
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Norwood woman blames mice infestation on landlord, nearby hospital
NORWOOD, Mass. — Patty Ross slowly pulled her kitchen appliances back from the wall, revealing piles of mouse droppings in almost every corner. She pointed to teeth marks on the inside of her cabinet doors and explained why she has to keep all her food sealed safely away inside the refrigerator.
Back to School: When do students return to class?
Schools across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will soon be getting ready to welcome back students and teachers.
City hall wedding ceremonies on the rise in Attleboro
While city hall wedding ceremonies are not a new concept, Attleboro's city clerk tells 12 News she's seen an uptick in the number of people saying "I do" in her office.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
