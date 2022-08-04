Read on www.sent-trib.com
Related
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Taste testing at its best, judges and fair audience get samples
Not only did the judges taste the barbecue, the macaroni and cheese and the salads, so did the audience. Wednesday’s cook-off at the Wood County Fair had everything you’d expect at a cookout. Jessica Nagel, who organized the competition, said the event has been ongoing for nearly a...
sent-trib.com
Free fun at the fair: Laser tag, game show, petting zoo
Free entertainment has become a big draw for fairgoers this year at the Wood County Fair. Concerts, a game show, a wood carver, a petting zoo and laser tag are some of the options the fair has offered families who are looking to spend a little less this year. Gary...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
toledocitypaper.com
Lowrider Cafe celebrates three years
As the Lowrider Cafe enters its third year, it continues to be a staple in Downtown Toledo. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Texas and Cali fused cuisine that is deeply rooted in Mexican traditions. The Lowrider Cafe hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday, July 24, to mark the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Calf Scramble has kids and animals running at fair
Mayhem ran on four legs Saturday night as the annual Calf Scramble thundered into the Wood County Fair. The rules are deceptively simple: the contestants are to chase down one of several calves released into the arena, and halter them. Those who succeed in haltering a calf receive a cash prize.
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
Zip the 'Burg and Rock the Docks return to downtown Perrysburg for a night of family fun
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about last year's "Zip the Burg" event that aired on Aug. 4, 2021. "Zip the 'Burg" and "Rock the Docks" will be returning to Perrysburg for an evening of running, family fun and music. The double-feature event...
13abc.com
New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Garden Group of Women’s Club of Bowling Green
Garden Group of Women’s Club of Bowling Green met on July 19 at Garden View U Pick Flower Farm after first carpooling to Grand Rapids for an ice cream treat by co-host Jo Sipes. Members enjoyed a social time before traveling on to the flower farm for their monthly meeting, where they chose and picked flowers from the fields and created their own quart jar of arrangements.
sent-trib.com
Senior Events: 8-5-2022
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Under his spell: Volunteers asked to participate in Bishop’s ‘surreal’ hypnosis at fair
Mike Bishop’s hypnosis show kicked off Thursday evening at the Wood County Fair. Each show starts off with Bishop explaining a little about himself and about hypnosis. He does a few interactive tricks with the audience, then asks for volunteers. All volunteers must be age 13 or older. When...
sent-trib.com
Explore novels and art with library’s Pen to Palette
Join the Wood County District Public Library and the Toledo Museum of Art for an exciting mix of novels and art on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Meet docents Dianne Klein and Sharon Hanna, as they walk us through a prepared tour of the Museum based on the book “The Heirloom Garden” by Viola Shipman. This one-hour tour is perfect for readers and art lovers alike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
laprensanewspaper.com
The Toledo Zoo Announces “Twilight Thursdays”
Ohio, July 26, 2022 – The Toledo Zoo announced today that it will extend hours on Thursdays, beginning July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 25 for families to enjoy cooler evenings and fun activities. “We are excited to provide our guests an opportunity to enjoy an unique evening experience...
sent-trib.com
Dig a potato, go on a moon walk with county parks
Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Potato Digging is set for Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. See how the potatoes have grown this year. They will be dug up for use in programs in the coming months. No registration is needed. The Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing agricultural life in the 1930s and 1940s. No registration is needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island resort sold for $3.2 million
KELLEYS ISLAND – The Kelleys Island Venture Resort was sold in late July to Sleep Over Venture Resort LLC for $3.2 million. The Kelleys Island Venture Resort is a 31-unit hotel located at 441 West Lakeshore Drive. It is the only hotel located on the island. The property also has a swimming pool and is located on the lake near downtown.
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo African American Festival & Concert celebrates music and culture
On August 6, a concert of famous and local artists will bring the African American Festival to a close along the riverside. The event will feature a lineup of musicians on the main stage, in addition to community resources and food vendors across the location. The event to honor African American health, history, and education will be held at Promenade Park from 2-10 pm, with the concert located at the Promenade Park Stage and doors opening at 1 pm.
13abc.com
Monroe County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event at local movie theater
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Interested in adopting a dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has you covered with its animal adoption event on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater located on 6501 North Monroe Street, Monroe. The...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
Comments / 0