Farmington, NY

visitfingerlakes.com

It's Time to Play-ground!

Playgrounds have taken on new heights in Ontario County and it’s time for everyone to get out there and check them all out. Kids – ages – well – whatever age are sure to find a playground or two suited for them in the heart of the Finger Lakes.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Farmington, NY
Macedon, NY
waynetimes.com

Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
WALWORTH, NY
wetheitalians.com

Rochester’s Little Italy Neighborhood to Celebrate National Recognition as Little Italy Festival Marks its Return to Downtown Rochester at Parcel 5 August 20th

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the "De Cecco Little Italy Festival of Rochester, NY," will mark its triumphant return to downtown Rochester on August 20th at Parcel 5, to celebrate the National Recognition recently awarded to Rochester’s historic Little Italy Neighborhood, located in the city's Jay Street and Lyell Avenue commercial corridors.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Smith 'Quad-Squad' heading home to Phelps soon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With two sons, they decided to try once more for a girl. Instead, a Phelps family got the surprise of a lifetime when they became pregnant naturally with quadruplet boys. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke introduced us to the Smith “Quad-Squad” when the babies were...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup

The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region

A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WOLCOTT, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County Fair 2022

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
PALMYRA, NY
iheart.com

Little Italy Festival 2022

Voted a "Best Cultural Festival of Rochester" for 2017 & 2018 by the readers of City Newspaper. The festival has regularly received proclamations and strong support each year from town, city, county, state and federal-level officials. It is an inclusive "neighborhood celebration" - NOT ONLY AN ITALIAN FEST! It brings diversity, and both multi-cultural and economic opportunities to the Rochester, NY area. It's Rochester's biggest and most popular Italian Fest and Neighborhood Celebration!
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY

