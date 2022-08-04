Read on www.lifeinthefingerlakes.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Seabreeze Amusement Park has been providing family fun for 143 years
Just north of Rochester on Lake Ontario is Seabreeze Amusement Park. What may be the most amazing aspect of this family fun spot is that it has been run by the same family since it opened in 1879.
Kucko’s Camera: Step back in time at Seneca Farms
News 8’s John Kucko travels about an hour south of Rochester to Seneca Farms, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and ice cream spot you don’t want to miss.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
visitfingerlakes.com
It's Time to Play-ground!
Playgrounds have taken on new heights in Ontario County and it’s time for everyone to get out there and check them all out. Kids – ages – well – whatever age are sure to find a playground or two suited for them in the heart of the Finger Lakes.
waynetimes.com
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
wetheitalians.com
Rochester’s Little Italy Neighborhood to Celebrate National Recognition as Little Italy Festival Marks its Return to Downtown Rochester at Parcel 5 August 20th
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the "De Cecco Little Italy Festival of Rochester, NY," will mark its triumphant return to downtown Rochester on August 20th at Parcel 5, to celebrate the National Recognition recently awarded to Rochester’s historic Little Italy Neighborhood, located in the city's Jay Street and Lyell Avenue commercial corridors.
Firefighters respond to Henrietta house fire, homeowner displaced
They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.
WHEC TV-10
Smith 'Quad-Squad' heading home to Phelps soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With two sons, they decided to try once more for a girl. Instead, a Phelps family got the surprise of a lifetime when they became pregnant naturally with quadruplet boys. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke introduced us to the Smith “Quad-Squad” when the babies were...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup
The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
New Pepper Palace location opening at Greece Ridge Mall
This will be the second Pepper Palace location opened in the Greater Rochester Area — the first opening at Eastview Mall.
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
Rochester Rundown: RPD officer laid to rest, bonuses for New York nurses, free college for Amazon workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
iheart.com
Little Italy Festival 2022
Voted a "Best Cultural Festival of Rochester" for 2017 & 2018 by the readers of City Newspaper. The festival has regularly received proclamations and strong support each year from town, city, county, state and federal-level officials. It is an inclusive "neighborhood celebration" - NOT ONLY AN ITALIAN FEST! It brings diversity, and both multi-cultural and economic opportunities to the Rochester, NY area. It's Rochester's biggest and most popular Italian Fest and Neighborhood Celebration!
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
