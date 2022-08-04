Adrien Broner Questions Floyd Mayweather, Why Haven't We Boxed Yet?!

Read on www.tmz.com
BoxingNews24.com
What will Teofimo Lopez’s excuse be if he loses to Pedro Campa?
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez has had a difficult time admitting that he was beaten by the better man on the night of his loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November. After the defeat, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (16-1, 12 KOs) blamed the loss on four different injuries that he fought with.
Urijah Faber Almost Got The Conor McGregor Fight At UFC 196 In 2016
You know the classic Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight in 2016? Well, it was very close to being Urijah Faber vs. McGregor. It was late February 2016 when then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled UFC 196 fight with McGregor. As we know, Diaz would step up and fight McGregor, but ‘The California Kid’ was next in line and almost had the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford doesn’t sound confident Errol Spence fight will get made
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford slipped up on the truth, revealing that negotiations for a mega-fight with unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr aren’t going well. In an interview on Thursday, Crawford said a fight between him and Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) can happen “down the...
Israel Adesanya next fight: ‘The Last Stylebender’ is back at UFC 281
The Israel Adesanya next fight news has arrived, as the reigning middleweight king is now set to defend his thrown
Conor McGregor was AHEAD after four rounds into Floyd Mayweather fight, says Atlas as he breaks down UFC star’s display
CONOR McGREGOR was leading against Floyd Mayweather after four rounds, boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said. MMA superstar McGregor crossed codes in August 2017 as he made a professional ring debut, beaten in ten rounds by former pound-for-pound king Mayweather. But the Irishman, who was the UFC lightweight champion at the...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin must push Canelo back like Bivol says Tom Loeffler
By Sean Jones: Promoter Tom Loeffler says it’s important for Gennadiy Golovkin to frequently push Canelo Alvarez back with his offense in the same way Dmitry Bivol did if he wants to defeat the Mexican star on September 17th. WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) used combination...
Boxing Scene
Arum Optimistic About Staging Lomachenko-Stevenson Next Year: 'Both Guys Want That Fight'
Bob Arum is hoping to make an obvious, fan-friendly match-up a reality by the end of next year. The head of Top Rank Inc. was recently asked by FightHype.com about the future of Shakur Stevenson, the unified 130-pound titlist from Newark, New Jersey. Asked if a showdown with Ryan Garcia might be in the cards, Arum demurred, citing the fact he does not promote Garcia; the 23-year-old lightweight is backed by rival outfit Golden Boy Promotions.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Tyson Fury Against Anthony Joshua Is The Biggest Fight In History Of The Sport
Eddie Hearn has enjoyed several hearty laughs while reading Tyson Fury’s recent comments. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed last weekend that he would come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua for free if Joshua avenges his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury also stated that he would want a domestic showdown with Joshua to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, where fans could enter free of charge, and to air on free television, not pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Benn: Thurman May As Well Retire; Can't Blame Him For Not Wanting To Fight
Conor Benn does not begrudge Keith Thurman for not necessarily jumping at the chance to swap punches in the ring together. The rising welterweight contender from Essex, England, conceded that the risk-reward calculus as it pertains to himself does not make sense for a proven, former champion like Thurman. The native of Clearwater, Florida, has long been mentioned by Benn and his promoter Eddie Hearn as a top opponent but Thurman himself has rarely ever mentioned the Brit.
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman wants Erislandy Lara fight at 154
By Dan Ambrose: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says he wants to go up to 154 to challenge WBA secondary junior middleweight champion Erislandy Lara for the sake of becoming a two-division world champion. The talented Cuban Lara is a young 39, and he might have too much talent...
TMZ.com
WWE Legend X-Pac Blown Away By Logan Paul, 'Huge Future'
Add Hall of Famer X-Pac to the growing list of people who think highly of Logan Paul's wrestling future -- the legend tells TMZ Sports the newly-signed WWE Superstar is a "natural" and has the serious makings of a champion one day. We spoke with Pac -- a two-time inductee...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 PPV price
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn was put in the hot seat on Thursday when asked to respond to past comments from Joe Markowski of DAZN that were pulled up this week in which he supposedly had said that Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin would NEVER be shown on pay-per-view in the UK.
TMZ.com
Nelly Performs with Ashanti Amid Irv Gotti 'Drink Champs' Story
Nelly and Ashanti appear to be putting a little salt in the wound that Irv Gotti is still dealing with upon learning they were dating way back when -- but it might just be a coincidence. Here's the deal ... the Murder Inc honcho was N.O.R.E.'s latest guest on "Drink...
