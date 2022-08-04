Read on larrybrownsports.com
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
Tom Brady Excused From Practice: NFL World Reacts
Tom Brady was not present for Friday's training camp practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Bucs insiders Greg Auman and Rick Stroud, the veteran quarterback was excused from practice for "a personal matter." This is Brady's third day in a row away from practice. On Wednesday, he took...
Bill Belichick’s Patriots are ‘inching along’ in training camp and that’s a problem
Bill Belichick’s team has a new-look offense. So far in training camp, it hasn’t looked very good in New England. With preseason game action and the regular season coming on fast, it’s time for the Patriots to pick up the learning pace.
Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
Nick Saban using unique method of motivation for Alabama in 2022
Alabama lost to Georgia during last season’s national championship game, and Bama head coach Nick Saban is using that defeat to fuel his team heading into the upcoming campaign. The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January, ensuring that the Crimson Tide would not win back-to-back titles. According...
Golf Digest
Hunter Renfrow gets roasted by new teammate Davante Adams for ordering the smallest Uber ever
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is the type of human that needs some leg room, be it on a plane or, say, an Uber. Considering he's due to make $140 million over the next five years from the Raiders, Adams is always smashing XL when it comes to ordering Ubers, too.
Richard Seymour took funny shot at Tom Brady in Hall of Fame speech
Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame induction speech featured a pretty funny shot at former teammate Tom Brady. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, primarily on the strength of his career with the New England Patriots. Seymour played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, meaning he was a rookie the same year Brady took over as the team’s starting quarterback.
Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team
The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
Ron Rivera calls out Washington Commanders players for ‘screwing around’ during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows the value of practice reps in training camp and how important it is
Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy
Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick
During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
Pat McAfee teaming up with Peyton Manning’s company
Pat McAfee and Peyton Manning were teammates for a few years with the Indianapolis Colts. They are teaming up again in a different setting this fall. On Thursday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Manning joined the former Colts punter to announce a partnership between McAfee and Manning’s Omaha Productions. With the partnership, McAfee will get to simulcast six college football games on ESPN2 during the upcoming season.
Could Ravens ex-Pro Bowler retire after 2022 season?
Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has enjoyed a 14-year NFL career, and the soon-to-be 36-year-old is preparing as if the 2022 season will be his last. During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp Live” on Friday, Campbell revealed that he does not know what lies beyond the upcoming season as far as his football career is concerned.
Ezekiel Elliott has 1 interesting goal for his NFL career
Ezekiel Elliott just recently turned 27, but he is already thinking about what he can do to get into Canton. The Dallas Cowboys running back spoke to reporters this week and revealed one interesting and specific goal that he has for his NFL career — to get to 10,000 total yards rushing.
Pete Carroll gives update on Seahawks’ QB situation
With Russell Wilson now calling Denver home, there will be a new starting quarterback under center for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. But who will it be? Geno Smith, Drew Lock or another? Head coach Pete Carroll isn’t certain just yet, but admits that a clear leader continues to emerge.
Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL
It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
WATCH: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Shoots Down Kid Reporter’s Fantasy Football Question
Often when kids get the opportunity to ask a question to a prominent NFL figure, typically the response goes viral for its wholesomeness. However, if you’re a 14-year-old reporter for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, be wary when entering New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s domain. One young journalist learned the coach’s stoic demeanor in an awkward way on Thursday morning.
