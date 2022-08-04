Read on thesuntimesnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Nicky Moore, Lead Singer of Heavy Metal Band Samson, Dies
Click here to read the full article. Samson lead singer and heavy metal pioneer Nicky Moore has died (pictured above, far left). He was believed to be in his 70s. Moore’s death was confirmed on his official Facebook page, which said he died on Wednesday morning. According to rock website Louder, he had been living with Parkinson’s Disease. “It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning,” the statement reads. “A man that...
NPR
Exploring the 'Madchester' music scene of the '80s and '90s
From the late 1980s through the early '90s, the "Madchester" music scene was born out of rave club culture in Manchester, England. Combining rock, house, dance, electronic and psychedelic music, bands like Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, New Order, 808 State and others garnered global music and pop cultural significance. The scene spawned The Hacienda, a nightclub that was the focus of the music scene, and Factory Records, an independent record label owned by Tony Wilson that signed many bands, including Happy Mondays and James. While many of the Madchester bands were from Manchester, not all the bands associated with the music of the scene were (Blur, Primal Scream and The Soup Dragons), and before and after the booming years of the dance music influenced bands, indie and punk bands from Manchester had an equally important influence on music both in the UK and globally — bands like The Fall, The Buzzcocks and The Smiths, to name a few.
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Daughter Joins Him Live at the Ryman for Tearful Performance [Watch]
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined Gill live on stage during his performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug. 4), and she broke down in tears during an emotional performance of his song in tribute to her mother, "When My Amy Prays." Gill...
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Watch Michael Bublé get emotional when son Noah shows off his piano skills
Singer Michael Bublé couldn't help but get emotional after his son surprised him with his newly acquired piano skills. On Thursday, Bublé posted a video of 8-year-old Noah playing Bublé's song “I’ll Never Not Love You” on the piano while his dad sang along.
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
Watch Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's new music video now
Dolly Parton and Bill Anderson's music video for their duet, "Someday It’ll All Make Sense" is out now.
purewow.com
Dolly Parton Reacts to Spinoff of ‘Jolene’ That Got the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Plenty of stars have covered Dolly Parton's hit song, “Jolene,” over the years, but a new girl group called Chapel Hart just gave the track a brand-new spin. The trio auditioned on a recent episode of America's Got Talent, where they sang an original song titled “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” And the performance ended up being such a smash that the Mississippi-born singers were awarded the Golden Buzzer, which automatically sends them to the next round of competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal teases new solo instrumental album for 2023 – “I’m slowly getting there”
And if the former Guns N' Roses guitarist gets there, it will be his first solo instrumental album in 27 years. Ron Thal (AKA ‘Bumblefoot’) has revealed that he hopes to release a new solo instrumental album next year – and also that he’s open to a third album with super group, Sons of Apollo.
Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Music Man and Wolverine icon Hugh Jackman is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Dali, this weekend. "It's a very sad day for our family," the 53-year-old actor posted on Instagram Saturday. "Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12...
PETS・
People
Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok
ABBA and Elton John have released a collaboration — sort of. After a TikTok audio blending the piano introductions of both ABBA's 1979 hit "Chiquitita" and John's 1974 hit "Bennie and the Jets" went viral on the platform, the iconic Swedish pop group's Benny Andersson and 75-year-old "Rocket Man" singer teamed up to create a video soundtracked by the mash-up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
guitar.com
Unreleased Creedence Clearwater Revival concert at Royal Albert Hall in 1970 to drop in September
Creedence Clearwater Revival has announced an upcoming live album featuring never-before-seen recording of their 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features the classic CCR line-up of John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook, performing iconic hits like Fortunate Son, Proud Mary and Bad Moon Rising.
Guitar World Magazine
Kim Thayil, Steve Vai and Wolf Marshall discuss legendary six-strings in these exclusive extracts from Greg Prato's Iconic Guitar Gear
The author and Guitar World contributor's new book takes a close look at the guitars of over 150 players, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads. Iconic Guitar Gear is a new book from Guitar World contributor Greg Prato that details the tools of the trade of famous guitarists – and you can read exclusive excerpts on Steve Vai, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Jeff Beck below.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
Comments / 0