ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials

Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

19-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After New Haven Shooting

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about a person shot on Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old West Haven man who had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
Meriden, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Woman dies in Monroe house fire: FD

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said. The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first […]
MONROE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Motorcycle Crash Closes Commerce Drive

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a. motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street in Fairfield, CT. The. crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a...
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Lifeguards#Police#Accident#Medstate Medical Center
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection

2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy