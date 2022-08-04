Read on www.athleticbusiness.com
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck police: road closed after fiery crash
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
NBC Connecticut
Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials
Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NBC Connecticut
19-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After New Haven Shooting
A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about a person shot on Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old West Haven man who had...
Woman dies in Monroe house fire: FD
MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a house fire in Monroe Friday morning, fire officials said. The Monroe Fire Department, Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, and Stepney Fire Department responded to Bagburn Hill Road after a witness reported smoke coming from a house. Fire crews were met with a heavy fire on the first […]
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield.
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Motorcycle Crash Closes Commerce Drive
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 5:43 PM, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a. motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street in Fairfield, CT. The. crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a...
Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
Naugatuck man charged with D-U-I, causes four-vehicle accident
State Police 30-year old Justin Sollene caused a four-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Southbound. Those suffering minor injuries were treated at Yale New Haven Hospital. He faces D-U-I and other charges.
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Register Citizen
Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say
EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
NBC Connecticut
3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
DoingItLocal
Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection
Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection

2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5.
Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Child On Bicycle Hit By Car
2022-08-05@1:00pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a child on a bicycle hit by a car on Fairfield Woods Road near Morehouse Highway.
Connecticut police were justified in entering home without warrant after noticing fly infestation
The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year sentence for murdering his father...
