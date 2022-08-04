ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

OIC of South Florida presents The Middle Class Summit, to strengthen America’s largest socio-economic class

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Weekly Roundup: Florida Gov. DeSantis prosecutes war on 'woke'

TALLAHASSEE - About six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County's top prosecutor — and that the governor was trying to "overthrow" democracy."I'm still doing this job as state attorney. I'm the twice-duly elected state attorney of Hillsborough County. And the governor signing something with a pen or a crayon doesn't change that," Warren, a Democrat, said of DeSantis' order.DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he was replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez.But that didn't stop Warren from going ahead with an afternoon press conference to announce new...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Does support from conservative groups help — or hurt — in Democratic Broward?

In the hottest Broward election on the Aug. 23 ballot, a conservative group best known for opposing abortion rights lists Lauren Book as its “preferred” candidate in her contest with Barbara Sharief. Book’s campaign does not see the rating as helpful. The Book-Sharief race is one of many contests in which the conservative group Florida Family Action is making suggestions to voters in the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollywood, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Hollywood, FL
Education
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
soulofmiami.org

Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22

Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Deutch
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
PARKLAND, FL
sflcn.com

City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#United States#Collective Leadership#The Middle Class Summit#Fl
riviera-maya-news.com

American Airlines cancelling direct Miami to Chetumal route

Chetumal, Q.R. — The direct Miami to Chetumal flight offered by American Airlines is scheduled for cancellation. The test route, which began in December of 2021, is being canceled due to a lack of interest. The airline says the last flight will be offered August 13 after which time,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Amid wave of migrant landings, Hialeah church opens doors to help

HIALEAH, Fla. – Amid a wave of migrant landings in South Florida, including three separate landings in the Florida Keys Thursday, a Hialeah church has opened its doors to help. Images of rickety boats full of migrants, that we’ve seen several times over the last few months, have had...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A massive, historic rain tree is on the move in Fort Lauderdale. ‘It’s like a heart transplant.’

The ground started moving in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday as the relocation of the city’s beloved rain tree culminated in an outdoor spectacle. So how do you manage to move a green behemoth that’s estimated to weigh 1.5 million pounds? Very, very carefully. The tree stood, surrounded by some of its grass, atop an array of 2,000-pound tarpoon-shaped balloons, the same kind used in China ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
floridapolitics.com

Advocates plan to rally at state medical board meeting in support gender-affirming care

The Department of Health alleges there's no 'quality evidence' supporting the benefits of gender-affirming care. A coalition of gay, queer and transgender friendly groups plan to attend a state medical board meeting in Fort Lauderdale Friday to protest attempts by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration to deny gender-affirming health care for people under the age of 18.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy