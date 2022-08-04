Maloney attempts to clean up comments about Biden's future

Read on spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Washington Examiner
Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes
President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Elizabeth Warren says President Biden 'should' run for re-election: 'We've got to stop the catnip about 2024'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that President Biden "should be running" for re-election in 2024 and said the "catnip" about the 2024 election has to stop, despite new polling that found 75% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024. Warren emphasized that she would be running for...
Everywhere Joe Biden goes he completely embarrasses the US: Rep Nancy Mace
Jul. 16, 2022 - 05:26 - Rep. Nancy Mace discusses President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia and the backlash at his fist-bump with the crown prince on ‘Fox News @ Night.’
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
RELATED PEOPLE
Haberman: Here's why Trump wants to run in 2024
New York Times Washington Correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman explains why she believes Trump may run again for president in 2024, as well as his role in the current Republican primaries.
Some Democrats Don't Think Biden Will Run In 2024: Who Would Replace Him?
Will President Joe Biden run for re-election in 2024?. The question is becoming increasingly urgent within the Democratic Party. With the presidential election just over two years away, some representatives of the party are beginning to question whether Biden is the right candidate to beat the Republicans in the next election.
Top House Democrat says she'll 'absolutely' support Biden if he runs in 2024 after saying that she 'doesn't believe' the president would seek reelection
A top House Democrat walked back her claim that Biden won't run in 2024. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said she would "absolutely" support Biden if he runs for reelection. Maloney is locked in a tight primary battle with a fellow veteran Democratic lawmaker. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney walked back her...
With Biden's agenda showing sudden signs of life, Democrats are able to dream again
For months, Democrats haven't been able to get much of anything done — and Americans were disillusioned. But now they're in high gear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is even underwater in New York
Joe Biden has done such a miserable job as president that he is underwater in even the strongest of Democratic enclaves — New York. A Siena poll of likely New York voters gave Biden a failing grade, with 47% approval and 51% disapproval. Biden is underwater among independents (-26 points), suburban voters (-18 points), and Latinos (-18 points). This comes in a poll in which other New York Democrats enjoy double-digit leads statewide, although Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin in the gubernatorial race is closer than Democrats would like.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden over Saudi visit
WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, saying it rewarded a dictatorship and should have never taken place given its leader's involvement in murdering a journalist.
Biden’s antitrust adviser Tim Wu leaving White House
Wu was key to the creation of Biden's economic policy agenda.
Sununu rips Biden over report on first presidential primary
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is criticizing President Joe Biden over a news report that the Democrat mused about giving New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary position to his home state. The Politico report cited anonymous sources as saying that Biden had asked advisers about moving up Delaware...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
How Trump could help or hurt Republicans in the midterms
With the 2022 midterms now less than 99 days away, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki looks at the how Donald Trump and the candidates he's backing could potentially affect the balance of power in the Senate and in several key gubernatorial races. Fmr. Hillary Clinton campaign aide Jennifer Palmieri and conservative columnist John Podhoretz join to discuss.Aug. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0