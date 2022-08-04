Maloney attempts to clean up comments about Biden's future

Joe Biden has done such a miserable job as president that he is underwater in even the strongest of Democratic enclaves — New York. A Siena poll of likely New York voters gave Biden a failing grade, with 47% approval and 51% disapproval. Biden is underwater among independents (-26 points), suburban voters (-18 points), and Latinos (-18 points). This comes in a poll in which other New York Democrats enjoy double-digit leads statewide, although Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin in the gubernatorial race is closer than Democrats would like.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO