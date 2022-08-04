OMEGA PSI PHI CONVENTION brought big business TO CHARLOTTE’S HOTELS, RESTAURANTS AND BARS

Read on thewestsidegazette.com
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Charlotte brow bar owner looks for renewed boost for Black-owned businesses during grand opening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Brows by Keke Brow Spa, beauty is boss. It's a one-stop shop to get all you may need to look and feel your best. "Basically all beauty enhancements for the face. brow lamination, brow tinting, micro shading. We also offer teeth whitening and facials as well,” Kejuana Ford, owner of Brows by Keke Brow Spa, said.
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
WBTV
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
Hispanic flea market pushed from Eastland searches for new home
For years, the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte was the center of of their business, but now more than 100 flea market vendors are searching for a new space after getting pushed out by development. The Central Flea Market — previously known as the Open Air Flea Market...
scoopcharlotte.com
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
Charlotte Stories
Leo’s Italian Social Opens First Carolina Location in Piedmont Town Center
Situated in Piedmont Town Center at 4720 Piedmont Row Drive, the 5,000 square foot restaurant offers indoor seating for up to 200 guests and al fresco dining for around 70 on a large open air patio. “The story of this restaurant is tied to the story of its community –...
wccbcharlotte.com
BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options. Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their...
Veterans are struggling to become homeowners. A Charlotte non-profit is offering a unique path for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is helping veterans realize the dream of homeownership through a program that is turning renters into homeowners. Community Link’s rent-to-own model put Bonnie Tate and her husband Stephan, a veteran, on the right path to becoming property owners. “My home, I can...
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Nacho Average Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nacho Average Truck was Charlotte’s first nacho food truck. Owner, Ashley Troxler, stopped by Rising this week to whip up us some chicken enchilada nachos, go over menu favorites plus share her tips on how to up your nacho game at home. Follow Nacho Average...
Carowinds closes four long-time rides, set to make announcement on 2023 season
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced that it has shut down four long-time rides and is set to make a major announcement next week about the future of its 2023 operating season. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, and Southern Star...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022
CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert that wasn’t
Technical difficulties with the sound equipment may have prevented Phatt City from taking the stage for this week’s Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert, but it didn’t prevent folks from hanging out in Downtown Statesville and making an evening of it.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
thewestsidegazette.com
Eta Nu Wins National Award
A contingent of Eta Nu brothers numbering in the thirties traveled to Charlotte, NC to attend the 83rd Grand Conclave of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Led by Basileus Terry Bruce Brown, for the very first time since the chapter’s chartering in 1969, Eta Nu was named National Social Action Chapter of the Year, an honor, though long in coming, was accepted on behalf of the chapter and more specifically chapter and 7th District Social Action Chair Brother Melvin Davis by Region II Representative Lennox George with palpable, heartfelt humility. Having won the award numerous times on the state and district level, winning nationally places the chapter in a different stratosphere fraternally. You see, Social Action, one of Omega’s nationally mandated programs, has been a significant, meaningful and effective tool in Eta Nu’s impact on the citizens of Pompano Beach and Broward County. Programs like the Adoption Party in collaboration with Child Net, Diabetes and Sickle Cell Foundations, Christmas and Thanksgiving Basket giveaways, Voter Registration/Education initiative, Feeding the Homeless, Breast Cancer Awareness and Youth Mentoring/STEM Empowerment programs – among others – have propelled its community successes.
