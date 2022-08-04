ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMEGA PSI PHI CONVENTION brought big business TO CHARLOTTE’S HOTELS, RESTAURANTS AND BARS

By Carma Henry
A contingent of Eta Nu brothers numbering in the thirties traveled to Charlotte, NC to attend the 83rd Grand Conclave of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Led by Basileus Terry Bruce Brown, for the very first time since the chapter’s chartering in 1969, Eta Nu was named National Social Action Chapter of the Year, an honor, though long in coming, was accepted on behalf of the chapter and more specifically chapter and 7th District Social Action Chair Brother Melvin Davis by Region II Representative Lennox George with palpable, heartfelt humility. Having won the award numerous times on the state and district level, winning nationally places the chapter in a different stratosphere fraternally. You see, Social Action, one of Omega’s nationally mandated programs, has been a significant, meaningful and effective tool in Eta Nu’s impact on the citizens of Pompano Beach and Broward County. Programs like the Adoption Party in collaboration with Child Net, Diabetes and Sickle Cell Foundations, Christmas and Thanksgiving Basket giveaways, Voter Registration/Education initiative, Feeding the Homeless, Breast Cancer Awareness and Youth Mentoring/STEM Empowerment programs – among others – have propelled its community successes.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

