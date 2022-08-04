Read on www.techradar.com
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
TechRadar
Starfield PS5: will the Bethesda game come to Sony consoles?
Should we expect a Starfield PS5 release? With Microsoft having acquired Bethesda, fans of ambitious open world RPGs are anxious about whether or not we'll see the much-anticipated game on Sony consoles. It hardly needs saying that Starfield's release is hotly anticipated. Building on the successes of The Elder Scrolls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Tera Pokemon and Terastal Phenomenon Guide
The Terastal Phenomenon is a new Pokemon battle form exclusive to the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this, Pokemon can Terastallize, which causes them to take a gem-like appearance and increases their powers. The Terastal Phenomenon is similar to past special Pokemon battle techniques like Gigantamax from Galar and Z-Moves from Alola.
NME
Bandai Namco teases new ‘Tekken’ game with Evo 2022 clip
Bandai Namco has shared a brief teaser video at Evo 2022 which suggests a new Tekken game is on the way. Tekken 8 hasn’t been officially announced, nor has it been named, but a short teaser shown at the event features the infamous cutscene of Kazuya launching Heihachi from a clifftop, which was originally from the 1994 PlayStation game.
Kingdom Hearts 3 is the best-selling console game in the series
The entire series has sold 35 million units over its 20-year history
Digital Trends
The DioField Chronicle makes real-time strategy feel like a JRPG
Japan isn’t exactly known for real time strategy games. That’s why I was surprised to discover that The DioField Chronicle was a real-time strategy game, and not a turn-based tactics one like the Fire Emblem series. In terms of gameplay, this already sets The DioField Chronicle apart from other similar titles in the genre as Japanese strategy games lean heavily toward turn-based and grid-based tactics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Original Star Fox dev reveals what it's like to work with Shigeru Miyamoto
“He plays everything and changes everything”
Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters
Street Fighter 6 will be coming out with a roster consisting of both new and returning characters. Here’s the complete Street Fighter 6 Roster. Street Fighter 6 Roster: All Confirmed Characters While what’s presumed to be the complete list of characters joining the fight in the game has already been leaked and revealed, here are […] The post Street Fighter 6 Roster: All the Confirmed and Leaked Characters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
TechRadar
Fnatic Streak 65 LP review
The Fnatic Streak 65 LP is at first glance sleek and stylish with its stunning RGB and aluminum body – and the more you explore, the more it impresses. Its custom Kailh Switches are snappy, accurate, and a joy to use; its sound dampening efforts are appreciated. It’s clear it was designed by professional gamers for professional gamers.
dotesports.com
All monster types in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you spend a lot of time learning the game’s mechanics. Normally, you would focus on combat and worry more about hitting monsters than they would hit you. You will, however, be left wanting more if you follow this method since monsters are more than just damage sponges. There is a type of monster for every monster, so you can determine the difficulty of fighting it based on that type.
The creator of Subnautica will debut its new game at Gamescom ONL 2022
One of the games confirmed for Opening Night Live has been revealed
Will God of War Ragnarok be available on PS4?
Is the God of War sequel going to be playable on PlayStation 4?
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in August 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in August. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Pokemon Insurgence Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Insurgence in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This Pokémon Insurgence Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Torren region with their Delta Pokémon.
Oculus Quest 2 vs. PlayStation VR: Which VR headset should you buy?
The cheapest entry-level VR headsets right now are the Oculus Quest 2 (or Meta Quest) and PlayStation VR. We’ll help you decide which is the right one for you, and why.
technewstoday.com
15 Best Puzzle Games for Nintendo Switch
Playing puzzle games can be a great way to spend your boring day or give your brain a little exercise once in a while. The joy of clearing hard levels by carefully planning each step is a great feeling too. Well, whatever the case, puzzle games can be very challenging and entertaining at the same time.
Comments / 0