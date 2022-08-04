Jeffco schools and teachers reach contract agreement

Read on kdvr.com
Arapahoe County K-9 helps students feel safe in school
Rex isn't a typical law enforcement K-9, he was the first puppy raised to be a therapy dog for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor reports.
Colorado’s top high schools in regard to teacher-student ratio
Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Colorado from Niche.
These Denver-area school districts have the highest average pay
Non-charter teachers in affluent areas have much better chances of their salaries keeping up, according to records from the Colorado Department of Education.
Local tax advocate helps with IRS issues
Coloradans continue to have issues with the IRS and a local tax advocate could help. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Are air conditioners ready for the start of school?. Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties. Bullied student gets support from the stars.
Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified
The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17. Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Westminster Police Department was responding to threats made at the three campuses of Front Range Community College. The first emailed threat went to Westminster’s Front Range Community College, but concerns grew. As a result of these threats, all three Front Range Community College...
Colorado campuses not the only schools targeted with potential threats
After potential threats were made to college campuses across Colorado that either caused a lockout or full shut down on Friday, Colorado is not the only state seeing threats to local schools.
DougCo school board meets to resolve conflict
(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school board members will meet this weekend to discuss past conflicts and decide how they want to move forward in the best interest of the students, staff, and community they serve.
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a fiery crash in Jefferson County Saturday evening. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said a motorcycle was traveling at high speed on South Wadsworth Boulevard when it slid under a pickup truck at West Peakview Drive just after 5 p.m.
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night in Castle Rock, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.
Denver schools still lack air conditioning
The fall semester starts Denver Public Schools on Aug. 22, right in the middle of the dog days of summer. Rogelio Mares reports.
Police looking for Rose Medical Center escapee
Glendale police are looking for a man accused of stealing cars, who escaped custody while in medical care. Aurora residents can get free sprinkler inspections. Post office dedicated to officer killed in shooting. Colorado to vote on affordable housing initiative. Child found dead in lake had never visited that park.
Semitruck overturns on Interstate 25 off-ramp in Douglas County
South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of an accident early Saturday morning, where they discovered a semi-truck flipped onto its roof with the driver pinned inside.
Auraria Campus evacuated due to threat
Auraria Campus in Denver was evacuated and closed due to a threat. SkyFOX flew over the scene. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due to threats Friday. Colorado motorcycle crashes...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Arvada
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Arvada in Jefferson County Friday night.
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest
Former officer to be sentenced in Karen Garner arrest. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk for flash floods?. Pedestrian, 2 dogs killed in Aurora...
What to know about the 3 Boulder County ballot measures
On Aug. 4, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to put three ballot measures for the upcoming November elections. Courtney Fromm reports.
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
