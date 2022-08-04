Authorities conduct training exercise at DeRidder Junior High School

The death of a man found in a home at 1118 11th St. on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel. Police were called to the residence at about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday after family members of Deshotel requested a wellness check. Upon arrival, a family member of Deshotel told officers he had found him deceased inside the residence, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a statement to the American Press.

