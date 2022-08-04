Authorities conduct training exercise at DeRidder Junior High School

Read on www.kplctv.com
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 5, 2022. Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, Lake Charles: Stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession. Kristen Janae Victorian, 32, Lake Charles:...
KPLC TV
Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities continue to search for an Oakdale man wanted in a Friday shooting. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m....
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
KPLC TV
Erdace Apartments holds backpack giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another back-to-school giveaway took place today in downtown Lake Charles. Erdace Apartments gave out 3,000 backpacks and school supplies. A spokesperson for the apartment complex says they wanted to make sure everyone is well prepared by the time school starts back next Friday. “Erdace Apartments...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: LCPD sergeant charged with stalking, malfeasance
A Lake Charles Police sergeant has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Chief Deputy Franklin Fondel said Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Fondel said through statements and evidence obtained, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Nevels.
KPLC TV
Oakdale police searching for attempted murder suspect
Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man suspected of attempted second-degree murder. Police say Malcolm Pugh, 21, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Pugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact Oakdale police at (318) 335-0290.
kogt.com
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Lake Charles American Press
Armed car jacking suspect captured in Vernon
The suspect involved in an armed carjacking out of Sabine Parish was apprehended in Vernon Parish on Wednesday following a multi-agency pursuit that ended dramatically just outside of Leesville. James A. Machado, Jr., 24, of Meredith, New Hampshire, is facing a slew of charges that includes five counts of resisting...
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a package theft from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street on Tuesday. Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with one count of theft under $1,000. APD said that...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Homicide cause of death for man discovered in 11th Street home
The death of a man found in a home at 1118 11th St. on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel. Police were called to the residence at about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday after family members of Deshotel requested a wellness check. Upon arrival, a family member of Deshotel told officers he had found him deceased inside the residence, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a statement to the American Press.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles OMV closed due to COVID precautions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles is closed due to COVID-19 precautions, the state said Friday. The OMV encourages residents to visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of open offices and online services.
KPLC TV
Safety concerns arise for crop duster pilots after latest deadly crash
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Transportation Safety Board started it’s investigation into the crash that claimed the life of a pilot in Cheneyville on August 2. That deadly crop duster crash in Rapides Parish is just the latest crash involving a crop duster. Using planes for agricultural...
Lake Charles American Press
LC man sentenced for illegal possession of firearm
A Lake Charles man was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said James J. Julian, 37, will also serve three years of supervised release. Julian was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and pleaded...
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard Parish recent arrests
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reports the following felony arrests between July 25 and July 30. Michael Crotwell was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, and use or possess to use drug paraphernalia. Crotwell was booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $21,500.
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
beauregardnews.com
Back to School supplies giveaway Saturday at Beauregard Fairgrounds
The C&B Community Organization in DeRidder will be holding its 13th annual Back to School supplies giveaway event today, Aug. 6, and the organization’s founding members say they anticipate some of the largest crowds to date. Beginning at 5 p.m. inside the fairgrounds exhibition hall at 506 West Drive,...
KPLC TV
Neighbors in shock after 11th St. man’s death ruled a homicide
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The death of a man found inside a home on the 1100 block of 11th Street Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Officers visited the home in reference to a welfare concern around 2:44 p.m., according to police....
