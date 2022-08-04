Commonwealth Games: Wales win 18th medal despite Geraint Thomas crash

Read on www.bbc.com
Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir share podium after Jake Wightman wins bronze
England’s Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Mary Moraa to claim silver in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.The 20-year-old was edged out by Kenya’s Moraa – who finished third behind Hodgkinson when she also took silver at the World Championships last month – with Scotland’s Laura Muir clinching bronze.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds in a race where Moraa set the early pace in the first lap before almost dropping to the back just after the bell.Who else was on the edge of their seats? 😲Fantastic effort from @keelyhodgkinson earning her a Commonwealth silver👏🥈🏃♀️#BringitHome| #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/MuS66XadmL— Team England (@TeamEngland)...
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights
Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold
Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman takes 1500m bronze as Australia's Oliver Hoare wins gold
Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman says he is "relieved" to have earned Commonwealth bronze
Eilish McColgan's mum Liz insists watching her daughter win Commonwealth Games gold was '100 times better' than her own 10,000m triumphs over 30 years ago after the Scottish star claimed the title with a stunning final lap
Eilish McColgan's mum Liz has revealed that seeing her daughter win 10,000m Commonwealth Games gold was better than winning the same event herself over 30 years ago. Some 32 years after the last of her mother's two titles, Eilish made it a hat-trick of gold medals for the family after a brilliant victory in Wednesday's final.
Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men's time trial to scupper his chances of winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal... but gets back on his bike to secure the bronze!
With a skid and a fall, Geraint Thomas’s pursuit for time trial gold was dramatically downgraded to a salvation mission for bronze on Thursday. He achieved that lesser target, which was solid going in the circumstances of a crash just two minutes into the 37.4km trial, before then raising questions about whether the race in Wolverhampton was sufficiently well organised.
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final
Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.“This is the last one. If I can get...
Finding Home review – Idi Amin’s expulsions remembered
Fifty years on, these specially commissioned pieces movingly and unflinchingly reflect the experiences of Ugandan refugees in Britain
Burn review – Alan Cumming is extraordinary as Scotland’s rockstar poet
Cummings’ daring evocation in movement of the life of Robert Burns goes way beyond the biscuit-tin
Green Man: Inquiry after ministers' social event with festival boss
An inquiry has been launched after Welsh government ministers attended a "social event" with the boss of Green Man. The Welsh government has been under scrutiny after spending £4.25m on a farm for the Powys festival. In May climate change minister Julie James and education minister Jeremy Miles met...
Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan to carry Scotland flag at closing ceremony
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Eilish McColgan will carry the Scotland flag at Monday's Commonwealth...
Cazoo Wales Open: Three-way tie for lead after first round at Celtic Manor
Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One. Leaderboard: -4 C Syme (Sco), J Guerrier (Fra) D Whitnell (Eng); -3 M Kieffer (Ger), E Ferguson (Sco), E Pepperell (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), M Korhonen (Fin), I Gutrierrez Cantero (Spa) Selected others: -1 N Elvira (Spa); O Farr (Wal)
LIVE Transfer Talk: Presnel Kimpembe to stay at PSG despite interest from Chelsea
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay at PSG. Presnel Kimpembe looks set to stay...
Pat Bishop obituary
Other lives: British-born resident of Mallorca who was the driving force behind the creation of a national park on the island
Cazoo Wales Open: Callum Shinkwin storms into lead at Celtic Manor
Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One. Leaderboard: -11 C Shinkwin (Eng); -10 J Guerrier (Fra); -5 C Symie (Sco); -4 P Wairing (Eng), J Veerman (USA), M Korhonen. Selected others: O Farr (Wal); S Manley. Callum Shinkwin shot a superb 65 to take a one-shot lead
Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker back in squad after lengthy injury absence
Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive"
Commonwealth Games: 45 golds to be won, as Hudson-Smith takes 400m silver
Sada Williams takes the gold in impressive fashion. Behind her, it's silver for England's Victoria Ohuruogu!. Muzala Samukonga, the winner of that extraordinary 400m, is still being tended to by Commonwealth Games staff in the aftermath of that superb final surge. The Zambian looked on very shaky legs and then
