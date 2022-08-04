What it was like watching Tiger Woods’ historic walk up 18 at St. Andrews, according to Mike Tirico

Read on golf.com
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice
We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
golfmagic.com
Masters boss told players NOT to play on LIV Golf Tour, claims lawsuit
A number of shocking revelations have come out of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 PGA Tour players including Phil Mickelson, none bigger than Lefty being suspended back in March by the PGA Tour following his links with LIV Golf. But another surprising leak that has emerged from the complaint...
golfmagic.com
Jason Day FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship after 18 holes
Jason Day was forced to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour after only 18 holes due to a bout of illness. The official communications team of the PGA Tour confirmed his withdrawal on social media. Day will undoubtedly be frustrated at having to leave the tournament early...
Bryson DeChambeau Gets Lost in the Saudi Sauce by Spouting Bizarre Pizza Shop Analogy to Bash PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau tried and failed to compare the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to rival pizza shops. The post Bryson DeChambeau Gets Lost in the Saudi Sauce by Spouting Bizarre Pizza Shop Analogy to Bash PGA Tour appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Just hitched: Tom Watson marries former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade
Tom Watson has a busy week ahead of him. But first, a wedding to attend. His wedding. The eight-time major champion got hitched Saturday in New Jersey, marrying LeslieAnne Wade. The couple announced their engagement in May. They plan to travel to the Old Course at St. Andrews to attend the 150th Open Championship, which begins Thursday in Scotland.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’
John Daly has unsuccessfully lobbied Greg Norman to let him play for LIV Golf. The post John Daly Submits His LIV Golf Application by Calling the Saudi Crown Prince a ‘Great Guy’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
We tried the recovery-boosting slides that Tiger Woods was spotted wearing
In June, a photo circulated showing Tiger Woods’ injured right leg without a compression sleeve. The picture, which shows Tiger posing with a fan in Florida, is a glimpse into the severity of the damage sustained in his near-fatal single-car accident in February 2021. For most, Woods’ severely damaged right calf is the most intriguing part of the photo. But his footwear of choice also begs a double take: Woods is wearing a pair of Oofos, a casual shoe brand that runners swear by for additional foot support and a boosted recovery process.
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — then he walked off the green
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
Golf.com
How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf
Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to carry 13 right-handed clubs and 1 lefty club?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Is it OK to carry 13 right-handed clubs and one left-handed club? This would work for me rather than flipping over a club to get out of tough situations. – Paul Dziengelewski, Westfield, Mass.
Pro Golfer Jason Day Has a History of Withdrawing From Events — Here's Why
The professional golf tournament called the Wyndham Championship is taking place in August 2022. Here, pros in the sport are battling out for a cash prize worth millions of dollars. Over the years, there have been a number of top players whom people look forward to seeing. But others haven't always had a steady career in the sport.
The 5 best golf irons for amateur and seasoned golfers alike
Every golfer needs a reliable set of irons in their bag, no matter their skill level or budget. Here are the five best irons we've tested.
Feel Good Friday: Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' Scores Big in Viral TikTok Video
Here’s a video that will make you smile. Andrea Garcia Lopez — now known as “Granny Jordan” — has become a viral sensation on TikTok thanks to a video showing the 71-year-old hoopster faking out an opponent before scoring off the backboard on the court of a small town in Mexico. The video, taken by her grandson, has racked up over 1 million views. Michael Jordan is probably smiling, too.
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham
Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
Two-time NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch, family escape shooting at Mall of America
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were among those to escape Thursday's shooting at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. According to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN, Bloomington police said nobody appeared to be injured in the shooting, and they were still searching for a suspect as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
GolfWRX
Augusta National chairman personally instructed players not to play LIV events, lawsuit claims
More interesting information continues to surface from the 105-page lawsuit filed by the “LIV 11” on Wednesday. According to the court documents, Augusta National Golf Club allegedly attempted to persuade golfers to not join LIV Golf. “Augusta National, the promoter of The Masters, has taken multiple actions to...
Comments / 1