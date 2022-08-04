Another 200 migrants arrive in UK after being caught trying to cross the Channel in small boats with more on way as 2022 arrivals total soars past a record 17,000

Another 200 migrants arrived in the UK today after being caught trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat.

A total of 39 migrants made the crossing on Tuesday in one boat, but no crossings were recorded on Wednesday, according to figures from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Almost 700 people made the dangerous journey on Monday, the busiest day for Channel crossings so far this year, as the total soared past a record 17,000.

They were taken to the Port of Ramsgate due to concerns about traffic around the Port of Dover.

The cumulative number of crossings this year now stands at a provisional total of 17,134.

Border Force ship Hurricane brought around 40-50 people, including a small number of children, into Dover on Thursday morning, and activity in the Channel suggested there would be more later in the day.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel

The influx came amid reports the Home Secretary could announce another multimillion-pound deal with France in a bid to curb Channel crossings.

On April 14, Priti Patel signed what she described as a 'world-first' agreement with Rwanda under which the east African nation will receive migrants deemed by the UK to have arrived 'illegally' and are therefore inadmissible under new immigration rules.

But the first deportation flight - due to take off on June 14 - was grounded amid legal challenges.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due in September and October.

Now, Ms Patel is intending to pay the French tens of millions of pounds for more beach patrols and surveillance equipment, in addition to more than £80 million already provided over the last few years, according to The Times.

Nearly 12,000 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the plans - designed to try and deter migrants from making the journey - were first unveiled.

A Government spokesperson said: 'The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable.

'Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws, but they risk lives and hinder our ability to help refugees who come to the UK through safe and legal routes.

'The Nationality and Borders Act will enable us to crack down on abuse of the system and the evil people smugglers, who will now be subject to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

'Under our new Migration and Economic Development Partnership with Rwanda, we are continuing preparations to relocate those who are making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys into the UK in order for their claims to be considered and rebuild their lives.'