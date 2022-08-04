ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf Teams - All 12 Line-Ups And Team Names

By Jeff Kimber
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MCkJ_0h4i23sY00

Ever since the game of golf was invented, it’s been an individual pursuit where players battle it out against each other one-on-one, but LIV Golf is changing all that.

One of the big innovations brought in by Greg Norman’s outfit is the team element, which sees every player in the field not only competing as an individual, but also as part of a team. The 48-runner fields are divided into 12 teams of four, each with their own name, branding and captain.

In the first event of the LIV Golf Series, in London, there was a draft, where players were picked by captains to join teams, though some line-ups were already set. With more players signing with the breakaway series all the time, line-ups have chopped and changed, but in general, every team has a LIV-appointed captain who selects his squad. All four players take part in the three-day tournament, with the two best scores in the first two rounds counting towards the team score, and the best three in the third and final round.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

In the LIV Golf schedule in this inaugural year, there is $20million on offer in the individual event, with a further $5million to be split by the winning team. The season will finish in October at Trump National Doral in Miami with the Team World Championship, where total prize money will be doubled to $50million.

There is hope that the team element of LIV Golf will prove an area of massive expansion, with predictions that it could become like Formula 1 motor racing, where teams attract massive sponsorship and investment from owners, and fans form affiliations with their favourite teams.

In the long term, it has been mooted that the path to self sustainability and even profitability may be through attracting investment in the teams, while there has also been talk that players may be given equity in the teams they play for.

LIV GOLF TEAMS

4 ACES GC

  • Dustin Johnson (captain)
  • Patrick Reed
  • Talor Gooch
  • Pat Perez

CLEEKS GC

  • Martin Kaymer (captain)
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Laurie Canter
  • David Puig (AM)

CRUSHERS GC

  • Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
  • Paul Casey
  • Charles Howell III
  • Shaun Norris

FIREBALLS GC

  • Sergio Garcia (captain)
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

HY FLYERS GC

  • Phil Mickelson (captain)
  • Bernd Weisberger
  • Matthew Wolff
  • Justin Harding

IRON HEADS GC

  • Kevin Na (captain)
  • Sadom Kaewkanjana
  • Phachara Khongwatmai
  • Scott Vincent

MAJESTICKS GC

  • Lee Westwood (captain)
  • Ian Poulter
  • Henrik Stenson
  • Sam Horsfield

NIBLICKS GC

  • Hudson Swafford (captain)
  • Peter Uihlein
  • James Piot
  • Turk Pettit

PUNCH GC

  • Wade Ormsby (captain)
  • Matt Jones
  • Travis Smyth
  • Jediah Morgan

SMASH GC

  • Brooks Koepka (captain)
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Richard Bland
  • Chase Koepka

STINGER GC

  • Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Branden Grace
  • Hennie Du Plessis

TORQUE GC

  • Hideto Tanihara (captain)
  • Ryosuke Kinoshita
  • Yuki Inamori
  • Jinichiro Kozuma

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graeme Mcdowell#Justin Harding#Ian Poulter#Trump National Doral
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

97
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy