LIV Golf Teams - All 12 Line-Ups And Team Names

Ever since the game of golf was invented, it’s been an individual pursuit where players battle it out against each other one-on-one, but LIV Golf is changing all that.

One of the big innovations brought in by Greg Norman’s outfit is the team element, which sees every player in the field not only competing as an individual, but also as part of a team. The 48-runner fields are divided into 12 teams of four, each with their own name, branding and captain.

In the first event of the LIV Golf Series, in London, there was a draft, where players were picked by captains to join teams, though some line-ups were already set. With more players signing with the breakaway series all the time, line-ups have chopped and changed, but in general, every team has a LIV-appointed captain who selects his squad. All four players take part in the three-day tournament, with the two best scores in the first two rounds counting towards the team score, and the best three in the third and final round.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

In the LIV Golf schedule in this inaugural year, there is $20million on offer in the individual event, with a further $5million to be split by the winning team. The season will finish in October at Trump National Doral in Miami with the Team World Championship, where total prize money will be doubled to $50million.

There is hope that the team element of LIV Golf will prove an area of massive expansion, with predictions that it could become like Formula 1 motor racing, where teams attract massive sponsorship and investment from owners, and fans form affiliations with their favourite teams.

In the long term, it has been mooted that the path to self sustainability and even profitability may be through attracting investment in the teams, while there has also been talk that players may be given equity in the teams they play for.

LIV GOLF TEAMS

4 ACES GC

Dustin Johnson (captain)

Patrick Reed

Talor Gooch

Pat Perez

CLEEKS GC

Martin Kaymer (captain)

Graeme McDowell

Laurie Canter

David Puig (AM)

CRUSHERS GC

Bryson DeChambeau (captain)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Shaun Norris

FIREBALLS GC

Sergio Garcia (captain)

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

HY FLYERS GC

Phil Mickelson (captain)

Bernd Weisberger

Matthew Wolff

Justin Harding

IRON HEADS GC

Kevin Na (captain)

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Phachara Khongwatmai

Scott Vincent

MAJESTICKS GC

Lee Westwood (captain)

Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

NIBLICKS GC

Hudson Swafford (captain)

Peter Uihlein

James Piot

Turk Pettit

PUNCH GC

Wade Ormsby (captain)

Matt Jones

Travis Smyth

Jediah Morgan

SMASH GC

Brooks Koepka (captain)

Jason Kokrak

Richard Bland

Chase Koepka

STINGER GC

Louis Oosthuizen (captain)

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Hennie Du Plessis

TORQUE GC

Hideto Tanihara (captain)

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Yuki Inamori

Jinichiro Kozuma

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.