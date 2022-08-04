ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripton, VT

Addison Independent

Letter to the editor: Holmes should be new sheriff

I am writing to endorse Ron Holmes, the best candidate for Sheriff of Addison County. Ron places the importance of good citizenship over showmanship! Ron has several years of experience in law enforcement and is honest, ethical, and makes good judgment in assessing situations that need a quick response. Ron has a great desire to keep the community safe for students and seniors, and all those who fall in between.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney

Alan Zeltserman, the brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald, has endorsed Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State’s Attorney. Amy was murdered by Gregory Fitzgerald in 1993 in one of the most heinous first-degree murder cases in Vermont history. In 1994, Gregory Fitzgerald was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life without parole by Judge Alden Bryan. Fitzgerald spent the next three decades claiming he was innocent in the face of overwhelming evidence and continuously sought to overturn his conviction.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney

Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
WINOOSKI, VT
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House, 42 Park Place, in Port Henry, New York and also via Facebook, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District #1,in said Town, being the replacement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewer collection mains,laterals, structures, pump station building, pumps, meters, valves and controls, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $17,300,000.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

3 cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Three people were cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute between neighbors on Avenue C at around 6:00 p.m. Police say that all parties involved engaged in fighting behavior, and caused a public disturbance. All parties,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
#Election Local#Mental Health Care#The Sheriff Department
WCAX

Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man who police say stabbed a North Country woman to death pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Vincent Abrams appeared in Clinton County court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and murder for the death of Melissa Myers, 40.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Addison Independent

Letter to the editor: Breakup of MAUSD didn’t have to happen

Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.
STARKSBORO, VT
Addison Independent

Middlebury Police Log: Authorities search creek for woman

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police searched in vain for a woman who was reported to have fallen into the Otter Creek off Bakery Lane on July 29. Local police, fire and rescue officials searched the area diligently but heard no sounds of anyone in distress in what was a very shallow creek.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
MONTPELIER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages

Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys multi-family home in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Authorities say a fire that broke out at a multi-family home in Greensboro on Thursday is considered to be the result of direct human involvement. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:00 a.m. Fire crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire,...
GREENSBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
VERMONT STATE

