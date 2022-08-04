Read on www.addisonindependent.com
Related
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Holmes should be new sheriff
I am writing to endorse Ron Holmes, the best candidate for Sheriff of Addison County. Ron places the importance of good citizenship over showmanship! Ron has several years of experience in law enforcement and is honest, ethical, and makes good judgment in assessing situations that need a quick response. Ron has a great desire to keep the community safe for students and seniors, and all those who fall in between.
VTDigger
Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney
Alan Zeltserman, the brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald, has endorsed Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State’s Attorney. Amy was murdered by Gregory Fitzgerald in 1993 in one of the most heinous first-degree murder cases in Vermont history. In 1994, Gregory Fitzgerald was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life without parole by Judge Alden Bryan. Fitzgerald spent the next three decades claiming he was innocent in the face of overwhelming evidence and continuously sought to overturn his conviction.
Hartford Selectboard member chastises himself for email criticizing town officials
The Selectboard statement apologizes to the town manager, director of human resources and other staff “for the pain that the release of (the) email has caused them personally and professionally.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Selectboard member chastises himself for email criticizing town officials.
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suncommunitynews.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House, 42 Park Place, in Port Henry, New York and also via Facebook, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District #1,in said Town, being the replacement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewer collection mains,laterals, structures, pump station building, pumps, meters, valves and controls, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $17,300,000.
newportdispatch.com
3 cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Three people were cited for disorderly conduct in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute between neighbors on Avenue C at around 6:00 p.m. Police say that all parties involved engaged in fighting behavior, and caused a public disturbance. All parties,...
Burlington Police union spars with prosecutor
The Burlington Police Officer Association is questioning Chittenden County State Attorney Sarah George‘s track record as a prosecutor.
Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont
The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man who police say stabbed a North Country woman to death pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday. Vincent Abrams appeared in Clinton County court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and murder for the death of Melissa Myers, 40.
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Breakup of MAUSD didn’t have to happen
Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.
miltonindependent.com
Milton School Board not in support of additional SRO following selectboard request
During a joint Milton school board and selectboard meeting in June, the selectboard advocated for an additional school resource officer to be placed in the Milton Town School District. At the school board’s July 28 meeting, the board discussed the request, ultimately deciding they are not in support of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes
Charity Clark, who served as chief of staff to former Attorney General TJ Donovan, and Rory Thibault, Washington County’s state’s attorney, are squaring off for the Democratic nomination to become Vermont’s next top prosecutor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for attorney general make final appeal for votes.
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Authorities search creek for woman
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police searched in vain for a woman who was reported to have fallen into the Otter Creek off Bakery Lane on July 29. Local police, fire and rescue officials searched the area diligently but heard no sounds of anyone in distress in what was a very shallow creek.
WCAX
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
colchestersun.com
Police looking for missing Alyssa Corron, last seen in Colchester
Colchester Police are looking for Alyssa Corron, last seen at her home in Colchester on July 29, 2022. Corron is 17 years old with brown eyes and black hair. Her natural color is light brown. She is 5'2, 130 lb. If seen contact her parents or Colchester Police. Katie -...
montpelierbridge.org
Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages
Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys multi-family home in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Authorities say a fire that broke out at a multi-family home in Greensboro on Thursday is considered to be the result of direct human involvement. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:00 a.m. Fire crews from several area departments worked to extinguish the fire,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
Comments / 0