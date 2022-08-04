Read on www.addisonindependent.com
Related
Addison Independent
Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton
MONKTON — Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton, Vt., and Lady Lake, Fla., passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A storyteller at heart, he was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Barre, Vt., to Clyde P. and Cleora Belanger, and he lived a life rich with laughter, stories, and music. He was an avid traveler, a friend to all, and lived each day to its fullest, squeezing every ounce of goodness out of the minutes.
Addison Independent
Michael John Marceau, 70, formerly of Salisbury
WASHINGTON STATE — Michael John Marceau, age 70, passed away after a long illness on July 21, 2022. Michael was born in Springfield, Mass., on April 27, 1952. He was the son of Bernard and Irene Marceau. In the early ‘70s, he moved to Vermont, where he was employed...
Addison Independent
Charlotte Phillips celebration of life
CORNWALL — A celebration of the life of Charlotte Phillips will be held at the Cornwall Congregational Church, 2598 Route 30, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. Mary Woodman will officiate. Charlotte, a native of Cornwall, died on Dec. 6, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 90. She graduated from Middlebury High School in 1949.
Addison Independent
Joan Rita Palin, 84, of Whiting
WHITING — Joan Rita Palin, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Joan was born in Middlebury on April 19, 1938. She was the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Tatro) Mitchell. She grew up in Middlebury, where she received her early education and graduated from Middlebury High School, class 1958. She began working at Van Raaulte in Middlebury. Following her marriage to Noel Palin, they moved to Grand Isle, where she worked at Thermal Wire and had taught 4-H. They moved to Brandon in 1974, where she worked at Dowty Electronics and assisted the Steinberg family. She retired from the custodial department at Otter Valley Union High School in 2000, when she and her husband moved to Whiting. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and her gardening. She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Addison Independent
Monkton news for Aug. 4
The Monkton Museum and Historical Society and selectboard chair Stephen Pilcher will host a pizza brainstorming party for preserving the 1859 Old Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 1859 Old Town Hall. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that...
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
Addison Independent
Cornwall thinks green with solar on its town hall
Cornwall’s 142-year-old town hall could soon be capped with a 21st century crown of solar panels aimed at saving local taxpayers money while encouraging them to make similar investments in green energy. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Addison Independent
It’s decision time for Vermont voters
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison County residents will have plenty of reasons to come out to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to cast ballots in a series of primary runoffs that will solidify the final field of candidates for a variety of county, statewide and federal positions that will ultimately be decided in the General Election this November.
Addison Independent
McCauley takes reins as interim college provost
Long-time Middlebury College professor Michelle McCauley will step in as College Provost after Jeff Cason, who held the post, died suddenly on July 14 following a short battle with cancer. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund...
Addison Independent
Thomas John Obst, 77, of Shoreham
SHOREHAM – Thomas John Obst, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Shoreham on July 27, 2022. He worked at Agway Energy Services for many years. After retiring, he went to work for Agway Feed Store. Thomas was born to Herman and Mary (Domorath) Obst in Hancock, Mich.,...
Addison Independent
Train rolls into Middlebury to great fanfare
As the Amtrak train pulled into Middlebury’s new Seymour Street station at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, those walking down the steps from the train to the platform suddenly became local celebrities walking the red carpet, with people flashing cameras in their faces and asking, wide-eyed, “how was it?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Addison Independent
Matthew Dickerson: Sockeye tipping: Abundance, resilience and diversity, Part 2
A lone sockeye salmon sits in the stream in front of me under a low canopy of alder. The stream is wide, gravelly and shallow: only two to three inches deep and a few feet wide. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for...
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Breakup of MAUSD didn’t have to happen
Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Authorities search creek for woman
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police searched in vain for a woman who was reported to have fallen into the Otter Creek off Bakery Lane on July 29. Local police, fire and rescue officials searched the area diligently but heard no sounds of anyone in distress in what was a very shallow creek.
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Holmes should be new sheriff
I am writing to endorse Ron Holmes, the best candidate for Sheriff of Addison County. Ron places the importance of good citizenship over showmanship! Ron has several years of experience in law enforcement and is honest, ethical, and makes good judgment in assessing situations that need a quick response. Ron has a great desire to keep the community safe for students and seniors, and all those who fall in between.
Addison Independent
Ask a Master Gardener: All about blueberry season
While you are waiting for the plants to fruit, it is important not to make too many changes so that the shrubs can focus on berry production. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Elmore has proven he’s the right choice for sheriff
We are writing to encourage you to vote for Michael Elmore for Sheriff. Not only because he is already functionally running day-to-day of the sheriff department, but also because of our direct experience with him the past year. To make a long story short, we had an issue that required police intervention, involving a mental health issue that compromised the safety of our family. While many deputies were helpful in our situation, Sgt. Elmore became our main contact. Throughout it all, he was considerate and honest in communication with us. He never left a phone call or email unanswered, and followed up when he said he would.
Addison Independent
Big Apple Comedy Series wraps up on Aug. 12
The final Friday night of laughs will take place on Aug. 12, and will feature Friml, Nina Daniels (TBS, Showtime), Sam Evans (Just For Laughs) and Drew Lynch (America’s Got Talent). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
Comments / 0