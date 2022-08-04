Security guard added as defendant in Oxford High School shooting lawsuit

Read on www.abc12.com
Related
abc12.com
Cousin blames police shooting in Owosso on mental health issues
The cousin of a 39-year-old man shot by Michigan State Police outside an Owosso restaurant believes he was suffering from mental health issues. Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers. Ricky’s mother, Lorraine Potter, said her son's mental health issues are well known in the community.
abc12.com
MBS Airport to change law enforcement agency for security needs next year
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The pilot shortage has been challenging for regional airports, and with revenue down, MBS International Airport is looking to cuts costs. That's a big reason the airport has decided to contract with a new law enforcement agency for security. "Even though Saginaw County has done...
abc12.com
Border Patrol agents arrest 3 immigrants who crossed into Michigan illegally
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents arrested three adults in Michigan who allegedly crossed the St. Clair River from Canada illegally. Workers at the Border Patrol dispatch center in Detroit saw live surveillance video of a boat crossing the border from Canada around 3 a.m. Tuesday and alerted agents on patrol in Marysville.
abc12.com
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
Comments / 0