WHITING — Joan Rita Palin, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Joan was born in Middlebury on April 19, 1938. She was the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Tatro) Mitchell. She grew up in Middlebury, where she received her early education and graduated from Middlebury High School, class 1958. She began working at Van Raaulte in Middlebury. Following her marriage to Noel Palin, they moved to Grand Isle, where she worked at Thermal Wire and had taught 4-H. They moved to Brandon in 1974, where she worked at Dowty Electronics and assisted the Steinberg family. She retired from the custodial department at Otter Valley Union High School in 2000, when she and her husband moved to Whiting. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and her gardening. She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

WHITING, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO