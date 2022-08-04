Read on www.addisonindependent.com
Joan Rita Palin, 84, of Whiting
WHITING — Joan Rita Palin, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Joan was born in Middlebury on April 19, 1938. She was the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Tatro) Mitchell. She grew up in Middlebury, where she received her early education and graduated from Middlebury High School, class 1958. She began working at Van Raaulte in Middlebury. Following her marriage to Noel Palin, they moved to Grand Isle, where she worked at Thermal Wire and had taught 4-H. They moved to Brandon in 1974, where she worked at Dowty Electronics and assisted the Steinberg family. She retired from the custodial department at Otter Valley Union High School in 2000, when she and her husband moved to Whiting. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and her gardening. She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Michael John Marceau, 70, formerly of Salisbury
WASHINGTON STATE — Michael John Marceau, age 70, passed away after a long illness on July 21, 2022. Michael was born in Springfield, Mass., on April 27, 1952. He was the son of Bernard and Irene Marceau. In the early ‘70s, he moved to Vermont, where he was employed...
Charlotte Phillips celebration of life
CORNWALL — A celebration of the life of Charlotte Phillips will be held at the Cornwall Congregational Church, 2598 Route 30, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. Mary Woodman will officiate. Charlotte, a native of Cornwall, died on Dec. 6, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 90. She graduated from Middlebury High School in 1949.
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
Sherry A. Brooks, 69, formerly of Middlebury
RUTLAND — Sherry A. Brooks, 69, of Rutland, died on July 15, 2022, after a long illness. She was born to the late Wolcott (Brooksie) and Anita (Quesnel) Brooks on Nov. 2, 1952, in Middlebury, Vt. Sherry graduated Middlebury Union High School in 1970. Knowing from an early age...
He doesn’t just direct musicals, he composes them, too
“People don’t change, you just get to know them better.”. That is the reoccurring line/theme of Douglas Anderson’s first musical production, “Welcome to Paradise,” which will debut this month at the Town Hall Theater. Anderson founded the Town Hall Theater in 2004 and served as its...
Ask a Master Gardener: All about blueberry season
While you are waiting for the plants to fruit, it is important not to make too many changes so that the shrubs can focus on berry production.
Maj. Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer, 93, of Barre
BARRE — Major Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer died peacefully on July 27, 2022, at Barre Gardens after a brief illness at the age of 93. He resided at Lincoln House in Barre for 9 years, developing friendships and making his home there. He was born in Bethesda,...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Big Apple Comedy Series wraps up on Aug. 12
The final Friday night of laughs will take place on Aug. 12, and will feature Friml, Nina Daniels (TBS, Showtime), Sam Evans (Just For Laughs) and Drew Lynch (America's Got Talent).
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
Train rolls into Middlebury to great fanfare
As the Amtrak train pulled into Middlebury’s new Seymour Street station at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, those walking down the steps from the train to the platform suddenly became local celebrities walking the red carpet, with people flashing cameras in their faces and asking, wide-eyed, “how was it?”
Matthew Dickerson: Sockeye tipping: Abundance, resilience and diversity, Part 2
A lone sockeye salmon sits in the stream in front of me under a low canopy of alder. The stream is wide, gravelly and shallow: only two to three inches deep and a few feet wide.
Monkton news for Aug. 4
The Monkton Museum and Historical Society and selectboard chair Stephen Pilcher will host a pizza brainstorming party for preserving the 1859 Old Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 1859 Old Town Hall.
McCauley takes reins as interim college provost
Long-time Middlebury College professor Michelle McCauley will step in as College Provost after Jeff Cason, who held the post, died suddenly on July 14 following a short battle with cancer.
Two locals medal in Ralph Myhre tourney
Paul Fine-Lease and Nick Arnold were medalists in the Ralph Myhre Golf Course 2022 Dud Phinney Member Guest tournament, which was played at the Middlebury course on July 29-31.
Letter to the editor: Breakup of MAUSD didn’t have to happen
Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.
Middlebury Police Log: Authorities search creek for woman
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police searched in vain for a woman who was reported to have fallen into the Otter Creek off Bakery Lane on July 29. Local police, fire and rescue officials searched the area diligently but heard no sounds of anyone in distress in what was a very shallow creek.
Letter to the editor: Holmes should be new sheriff
I am writing to endorse Ron Holmes, the best candidate for Sheriff of Addison County. Ron places the importance of good citizenship over showmanship! Ron has several years of experience in law enforcement and is honest, ethical, and makes good judgment in assessing situations that need a quick response. Ron has a great desire to keep the community safe for students and seniors, and all those who fall in between.
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
