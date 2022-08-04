Read on www.addisonindependent.com
Addison Independent
Michael John Marceau, 70, formerly of Salisbury
WASHINGTON STATE — Michael John Marceau, age 70, passed away after a long illness on July 21, 2022. Michael was born in Springfield, Mass., on April 27, 1952. He was the son of Bernard and Irene Marceau. In the early ‘70s, he moved to Vermont, where he was employed...
Cheryl ‘Cher’ Rinder celebration of life.
MIDDLEBURY GAP — Please join us atop the majestic Middlebury Gap to celebrate the life of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, friend, and sober fellow, Cheryl “Cher” Rinder, who died June 6, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Middlebury College Snow...
Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton
MONKTON — Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton, Vt., and Lady Lake, Fla., passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A storyteller at heart, he was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Barre, Vt., to Clyde P. and Cleora Belanger, and he lived a life rich with laughter, stories, and music. He was an avid traveler, a friend to all, and lived each day to its fullest, squeezing every ounce of goodness out of the minutes.
Sherry A. Brooks, 69, formerly of Middlebury
RUTLAND — Sherry A. Brooks, 69, of Rutland, died on July 15, 2022, after a long illness. She was born to the late Wolcott (Brooksie) and Anita (Quesnel) Brooks on Nov. 2, 1952, in Middlebury, Vt. Sherry graduated Middlebury Union High School in 1970. Knowing from an early age...
Maj. Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer, 93, of Barre
BARRE — Major Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer died peacefully on July 27, 2022, at Barre Gardens after a brief illness at the age of 93. He resided at Lincoln House in Barre for 9 years, developing friendships and making his home there. He was born in Bethesda,...
Two locals medal in Ralph Myhre tourney
Paul Fine-Lease and Nick Arnold were medalists in the Ralph Myhre Golf Course 2022 Dud Phinney Member Guest tournament, which was played at the Middlebury course on July 29-31.
Jessie Raymond: Non-gardener has a change of heart
Summer's not over yet, but I've conducted a preliminary assessment of my 2022 No-Garden Plan, and here are my findings: I'm an idiot.
Middlebury Police Log: Authorities search creek for woman
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police searched in vain for a woman who was reported to have fallen into the Otter Creek off Bakery Lane on July 29. Local police, fire and rescue officials searched the area diligently but heard no sounds of anyone in distress in what was a very shallow creek.
Learn beekeeping history in Salisbury talk
SALISBURY — William Mares will be speaking at Bees Besieged: A History of Beekeeping on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The talk will be held at the Salisbury Meeting House, 853 Maple St., Salisbury. Beekeeping goes back 10,000 years, but bees have been much in the news recently...
Thomas named OV varsity soccer coach
Otter Valley Union High School has promoted JV boys' soccer coach Brian Thomas to take over as its varsity coach, according to OV Athletic Director Steven Keith.
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
McCauley takes reins as interim college provost
Long-time Middlebury College professor Michelle McCauley will step in as College Provost after Jeff Cason, who held the post, died suddenly on July 14 following a short battle with cancer.
Matthew Dickerson: Sockeye tipping: Abundance, resilience and diversity, Part 2
A lone sockeye salmon sits in the stream in front of me under a low canopy of alder. The stream is wide, gravelly and shallow: only two to three inches deep and a few feet wide.
Cornwall thinks green with solar on its town hall
Cornwall's 142-year-old town hall could soon be capped with a 21st century crown of solar panels aimed at saving local taxpayers money while encouraging them to make similar investments in green energy.
Monkton news for Aug. 4
The Monkton Museum and Historical Society and selectboard chair Stephen Pilcher will host a pizza brainstorming party for preserving the 1859 Old Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 1859 Old Town Hall.
Train rolls into Middlebury to great fanfare
As the Amtrak train pulled into Middlebury’s new Seymour Street station at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, those walking down the steps from the train to the platform suddenly became local celebrities walking the red carpet, with people flashing cameras in their faces and asking, wide-eyed, “how was it?”
Letter to the editor: Holmes should be new sheriff
I am writing to endorse Ron Holmes, the best candidate for Sheriff of Addison County. Ron places the importance of good citizenship over showmanship! Ron has several years of experience in law enforcement and is honest, ethical, and makes good judgment in assessing situations that need a quick response. Ron has a great desire to keep the community safe for students and seniors, and all those who fall in between.
Letter to the editor: Breakup of MAUSD didn’t have to happen
Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
He doesn’t just direct musicals, he composes them, too
“People don’t change, you just get to know them better.”. That is the reoccurring line/theme of Douglas Anderson’s first musical production, “Welcome to Paradise,” which will debut this month at the Town Hall Theater. Anderson founded the Town Hall Theater in 2004 and served as its...
