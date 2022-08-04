This 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on August 5th 2022 with a list price $675,000. Exquisite ranch style living at it’s best! Lovely home offering gracious floor plan. Master suite with windows that overlook the lovely gardens, master bath with granite countertops, two bedrooms in the finished lower level with full bath, large living area with brick fireplace, which also supplements the heat with a blower/fan, and bookcase that graces one wall. Upon entering the home you’ll find a large foyer straight through to the sunny deck and flowering gardens where you can enjoy lounging to watch the many hummingbirds and one of the most beautiful views of the Black River you’ll find from the comforts of your home. Spacious dining room with built in cabinets, Gourmet kitchen with all the room you need to prepare for entertaining and also offers breakfast nook and huge pantry area. Expansive open meadows and woods to create walking trails. Close to all that the Northeast Kingdom has to offer including Craftsbury Outdoor Center for cross country skiing and snow shoeing and Caspian Lake for swimming and boating.

