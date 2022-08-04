Read on www.addisonindependent.com
Addison Independent
Sherry A. Brooks, 69, formerly of Middlebury
RUTLAND — Sherry A. Brooks, 69, of Rutland, died on July 15, 2022, after a long illness. She was born to the late Wolcott (Brooksie) and Anita (Quesnel) Brooks on Nov. 2, 1952, in Middlebury, Vt. Sherry graduated Middlebury Union High School in 1970. Knowing from an early age...
Addison Independent
Michael John Marceau, 70, formerly of Salisbury
WASHINGTON STATE — Michael John Marceau, age 70, passed away after a long illness on July 21, 2022. Michael was born in Springfield, Mass., on April 27, 1952. He was the son of Bernard and Irene Marceau. In the early ‘70s, he moved to Vermont, where he was employed...
Addison Independent
Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton
MONKTON — Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton, Vt., and Lady Lake, Fla., passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A storyteller at heart, he was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Barre, Vt., to Clyde P. and Cleora Belanger, and he lived a life rich with laughter, stories, and music. He was an avid traveler, a friend to all, and lived each day to its fullest, squeezing every ounce of goodness out of the minutes.
Addison Independent
Thomas John Obst, 77, of Shoreham
SHOREHAM – Thomas John Obst, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Shoreham on July 27, 2022. He worked at Agway Energy Services for many years. After retiring, he went to work for Agway Feed Store. Thomas was born to Herman and Mary (Domorath) Obst in Hancock, Mich.,...
Addison Independent
Cheryl ‘Cher’ Rinder celebration of life.
MIDDLEBURY GAP — Please join us atop the majestic Middlebury Gap to celebrate the life of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, friend, and sober fellow, Cheryl “Cher” Rinder, who died June 6, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Middlebury College Snow...
Addison Independent
McCauley takes reins as interim college provost
Long-time Middlebury College professor Michelle McCauley will step in as College Provost after Jeff Cason, who held the post, died suddenly on July 14 following a short battle with cancer.
Addison Independent
Maj. Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer, 93, of Barre
BARRE — Major Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer died peacefully on July 27, 2022, at Barre Gardens after a brief illness at the age of 93. He resided at Lincoln House in Barre for 9 years, developing friendships and making his home there. He was born in Bethesda,...
Addison Independent
Jessie Raymond: Non-gardener has a change of heart
Summer's not over yet, but I've conducted a preliminary assessment of my 2022 No-Garden Plan, and here are my findings: I'm an idiot.
nbcboston.com
Vt. Nonprofit Completes $2.5M Drive to Purchase Property
A nonprofit in Vermont's most populous city is celebrating a big milestone — one it says will help it continue to serve families whose kids are undergoing difficult medical treatments at the hospital. "We are so proud to be able to help those who need us most," said Kristine...
Addison Independent
Two locals medal in Ralph Myhre tourney
Paul Fine-Lease and Nick Arnold were medalists in the Ralph Myhre Golf Course 2022 Dud Phinney Member Guest tournament, which was played at the Middlebury course on July 29-31.
Addison Independent
Monkton news for Aug. 4
The Monkton Museum and Historical Society and selectboard chair Stephen Pilcher will host a pizza brainstorming party for preserving the 1859 Old Town Hall on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the 1859 Old Town Hall.
Addison Independent
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
Addison Independent
Charlotte Phillips celebration of life
CORNWALL — A celebration of the life of Charlotte Phillips will be held at the Cornwall Congregational Church, 2598 Route 30, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. The Rev. Mary Woodman will officiate. Charlotte, a native of Cornwall, died on Dec. 6, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 90. She graduated from Middlebury High School in 1949.
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It's a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area's other clothing resale shops.
Addison Independent
Cornwall thinks green with solar on its town hall
Cornwall's 142-year-old town hall could soon be capped with a 21st century crown of solar panels aimed at saving local taxpayers money while encouraging them to make similar investments in green energy.
pallspera.com
7647 Vermont Route 14 Craftsbury, VT
mynbc5.com
How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Breakup of MAUSD didn’t have to happen
Although it was not originally sold as such, the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD) Superintendent Patrick Reen’s, December 2020 long-term facilities use proposal has been and continues to be the catalyst for the deconstruction of our district. The fallout from Reen’s original proposal, in collaboration with MAUSD Board actions and inactions, and newly crafted articles of agreement for a merged Addison North Unified School District (to be voted on this November) has been the withdrawal of two towns, Lincoln and Starksboro, from MAUSD.
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Authorities search creek for woman
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police searched in vain for a woman who was reported to have fallen into the Otter Creek off Bakery Lane on July 29. Local police, fire and rescue officials searched the area diligently but heard no sounds of anyone in distress in what was a very shallow creek.
