Sheldon, IA

osceolacountydailynews.com

UPDATE: Name Released; Teen Dies As Result Of Car Versus Moped Accident On Highway 60

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the victim of the accident. He was identified by the patrol as 15-year-old Noah Carter Meyers of Ashton. According to the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, he was called Noah Carter Monroe. *********************************************. Original story posted August 3rd, 2022:. Sheldon,...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont man charged in hit-and-run crash with scooter

A Fairmont man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash with a scooter than left a man with serious injuries. Ethan Taylor Meixell, 21, was charged Wednesday in Martin County Court with felony criminal vehicular operation for the July 18 incident. The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Earth Ave and Grant St in Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, MN
kicdam.com

O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager

Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon

Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
DOON, IA
kelo.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-year-old killed in Turner County crash

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor Monday night. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue. The pickup collided in the intersection with a Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling northbound on 461st Avenue.
CHANCELLOR, SD
kiwaradio.com

Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales

Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
INWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inmate found dead at state prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old state prison inmate has died. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says Jordan Ward was found unresponsive in his cell. Efforts to revive Ward were unsuccessful. The death is currently under investigation. Ward was serving sentences for 1st-degree burglary, accessory to a...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KBUR

Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa

Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
DAKOTA CITY, NE

