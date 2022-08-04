ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Sailor survives 16 hours in Atlantic Ocean under capsized sailboat

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4WXw_0h4i08Dl00
Sailor survives 16 hours in Atlantic Ocean under capsized sailboat File photo. Even after rescuers found the man, the sea was too rough for an attempted rescue until the next morning. (vuk8691/Getty Images)

Spanish rescuers saved a Frenchman who had stayed alive for 16 hours in the Atlantic Ocean after his sailboat capsized.

The 62-year-old man, who was not identified, had set sail from Lisbon before sending out a distress signal late Monday night, BBC reported.

Three helicopters searched for the boater, and after he was spotted, a rescue team of five divers was sent to help, CNN reported. The man was not visible and communicated with rescuers by knocking on the inside of the boat.

A dramatic video shared by the Spanish Coast Guard on Twitter appears to show a rescuer on top of the boat, communicating with the man by hitting the boat. The accompanying text, translated into English, reads “Each life saved is our greatest reward.”

Coast guard officials described the man’s survival as “verging on the impossible,” because the sea was too rough for the rescuers to pull him out that night, forcing him to spend the night under the boat, BBC reported.

In the morning, two divers swam under the boat to help the man, who was described as wearing a neoprene survival suit and in water up to his knees, BBC reported.

Rescuers said the man then jumped into the water and swam under the boat with the help of the divers, BBC reported.

After the man was airlifted out, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but was later released, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast

A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
PLYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Sailboat#Capsized#The Atlantic#Accident#Spanish#Frenchman#Cnn#The Spanish Coast Guard#Nnw De Islas Sisargas#Salvamentogob#2022 Coast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy