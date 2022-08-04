Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses SkyWater’s $1.8 billion investment

Read on www.wbaa.org
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America
It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
DNA confirms remains found in Miami County those of woman missing since 2016
An investigation into skeletal remains discovered in rural Miami County has confirmed the fate of a Kokomo woman last seen in 2016.
WLFI.com
One injured in rollover crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is injured from a crash in West Lafayette. At 7:24 p.m., authorities responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street. According to West Lafayette Police, one of the vehicles ran through a red light, causing a...
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among best places to live
Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
Court doc: suspect in Elwood officer’s death made song saying he would kill police if caught
Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer.
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
Purdue student charged after allegedly found hiding in closet
A Purdue student has been charged with residential entry and battery after his ex-girlfriend allegedly came home to find him hiding in her closet. The victim told police that after she entered her apartment, she noticed her cat's food wrapper on the floor and a shoe box, pair of shoes and a teddy bear under her bed when they were all kept in the closet. Then she saw Shenyue Tao, her ex-boyfriend, in her closet, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
