ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis discusses SkyWater’s $1.8 billion investment

By Benjamin Thorp
wbaa.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbaa.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
ELWOOD, IN
94.3 Lite FM

‘Willows Weep’ Home in Western Indiana Called Most Evil House in America

It's said to be "the most evil house in America" and it's located in the Hoosier state. Located in Cayuga, Indiana sits a house that has a horrifying past. The house was featured on the History Channel's show The UnXplained in 2019 where they dubbed this house the "most haunted in America." So why is it called the most haunted house in America? First of all look at it, it looks like an upside-down cross, which is pretty creepy, and definitely not a floor plan you see super often.
CAYUGA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Government
West Lafayette, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
WLFI.com

One injured in rollover crash on Sagamore Parkway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is injured from a crash in West Lafayette. At 7:24 p.m., authorities responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street. According to West Lafayette Police, one of the vehicles ran through a red light, causing a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust

INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Daniels
FOX59

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Purdue student charged after allegedly found hiding in closet

A Purdue student has been charged with residential entry and battery after his ex-girlfriend allegedly came home to find him hiding in her closet. The victim told police that after she entered her apartment, she noticed her cat's food wrapper on the floor and a shoe box, pair of shoes and a teddy bear under her bed when they were all kept in the closet. Then she saw Shenyue Tao, her ex-boyfriend, in her closet, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy