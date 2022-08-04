Read on www.addisonindependent.com
Addison Independent
Thomas John Obst, 77, of Shoreham
SHOREHAM – Thomas John Obst, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Shoreham on July 27, 2022. He worked at Agway Energy Services for many years. After retiring, he went to work for Agway Feed Store. Thomas was born to Herman and Mary (Domorath) Obst in Hancock, Mich.,...
Addison Independent
Michael John Marceau, 70, formerly of Salisbury
WASHINGTON STATE — Michael John Marceau, age 70, passed away after a long illness on July 21, 2022. Michael was born in Springfield, Mass., on April 27, 1952. He was the son of Bernard and Irene Marceau. In the early ‘70s, he moved to Vermont, where he was employed...
Addison Independent
Maj. Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer, 93, of Barre
BARRE — Major Gary Lee “Buz” Sawyer died peacefully on July 27, 2022, at Barre Gardens after a brief illness at the age of 93. He resided at Lincoln House in Barre for 9 years, developing friendships and making his home there. He was born in Bethesda,...
Addison Independent
Cheryl ‘Cher’ Rinder celebration of life.
MIDDLEBURY GAP — Please join us atop the majestic Middlebury Gap to celebrate the life of our much-loved wife, mother, sister, friend, and sober fellow, Cheryl “Cher” Rinder, who died June 6, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Middlebury College Snow...
Addison Independent
Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton
MONKTON — Frederick Richard Belanger, 79, of Monkton, Vt., and Lady Lake, Fla., passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A storyteller at heart, he was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Barre, Vt., to Clyde P. and Cleora Belanger, and he lived a life rich with laughter, stories, and music. He was an avid traveler, a friend to all, and lived each day to its fullest, squeezing every ounce of goodness out of the minutes.
Addison Independent
Joan Rita Palin, 84, of Whiting
WHITING — Joan Rita Palin, age 84, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Joan was born in Middlebury on April 19, 1938. She was the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Tatro) Mitchell. She grew up in Middlebury, where she received her early education and graduated from Middlebury High School, class 1958. She began working at Van Raaulte in Middlebury. Following her marriage to Noel Palin, they moved to Grand Isle, where she worked at Thermal Wire and had taught 4-H. They moved to Brandon in 1974, where she worked at Dowty Electronics and assisted the Steinberg family. She retired from the custodial department at Otter Valley Union High School in 2000, when she and her husband moved to Whiting. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and her gardening. She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
mynbc5.com
How the Lake Monsters and McKenzie do 25-cent hot dog night
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three times a year, the Vermont Lake Monsters and McKenzie Country Classics stuff baseball fans in Burlington with all-you-can-eat hot dogs at 25 cents a pop. A partnership that started over 15 years ago, the Lake Monsters have consistently seen their highest attendance numbers of the...
New Britain Herald
Maine's combined no-hitter over Vermont pushes it along to New England semifinals
BRISTOL – On most days, pitching into the fifth inning, allowing only five hits and recording 12 strikeouts along the way, including an immaculate inning, would be enough for a win. On Saturday, however, the state champions out of Bangor, Maine received what might end up being the only pitching performance in the bracket better than what Senji Kimura of Brattleboro, Vermont brought to the table in the opening game of the New England Regional Tournament.
Addison Independent
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
Addison Independent
Two locals medal in Ralph Myhre tourney
Paul Fine-Lease and Nick Arnold were medalists in the Ralph Myhre Golf Course 2022 Dud Phinney Member Guest tournament, which was played at the Middlebury course on July 29-31. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
Historic Charlotte Building Will Host a Restaurant
A prominent white-clapboard house on the corner of Spear Street and Hinesburg Road in Charlotte is being renovated to become a 50-seat restaurant by summer 2023, said Jonathan Maguire, the building's owner and a developer. He plans to complete about 80 percent of the restaurant fit-up but leave finishing touches to a still-undetermined restaurant operator.
Addison Independent
Learn beekeeping history in Salisbury talk
SALISBURY — William Mares will be speaking at Bees Besieged: A History of Beekeeping on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The talk will be held at the Salisbury Meeting House, 853 Maple St., Salisbury. Beekeeping goes back 10,000 years, but bees have been much in the news recently...
WCAX
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
miltonindependent.com
Dan's Northern BBQ is set on creating community through food with their new space on Southberry Drive
At noon today, Dan’s Northern BBQ’s new restaurant on Southberry Drive was bustling as the staff got ready for the 2:00 opening. Bacon wraps were getting wrapped, coleslaw was tasted, ESPN was being thrown on the TV, a hush puppy recipe was being perfected and a big fiery sign reading BBQ was stuck into the ground in the front lawn.
Interior Design
Randi Renate Creates a Permanent Installation in Elizabethtown, New York
Hiking the High Peaks region in New York’s Adirondack Mountains during the pandemic lockdown, Randi Renate was struck by the enveloping cerulean sky. It inspired the artist to create blue is the atmospheric refraction I see you through, a permanent installation now on the grounds of the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown. Among the other influences on the 14-foot-tall, spherical structure are Renate’s studies in biology and oceanography, her myriad readings on distance, subjectivity, and connection, and Bluets, Maggie Nelson’s book-length ode to the color.
Colchester Sun
Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow, resident of Essex, receives Arthur Williams award for meritorious service to the arts
TOWN OF ESSEX — Among the colorful flora and fauna stitched into Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow’s creations are pieces of herself, her life experiences and the occasional stray piece of hair added by accident, Dow joked. Dow was sitting in her home office...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
Addison Independent
Ask a Master Gardener: All about blueberry season
While you are waiting for the plants to fruit, it is important not to make too many changes so that the shrubs can focus on berry production. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mynbc5.com
Battle of Plattsburgh schedule, 2022 pin unveiled
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is about a month away. Organizers have some new additions planned for this year. But in order to attend, people are encouraged to buy pins for $10. They can be purchased at more than a dozen locations in downtown Plattsburgh. All proceeds go back to the Battle of Plattsburgh.
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
