TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
disneydining.com

Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU

The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Batgirl shelved by Warner Bros. following poor test screenings: Report

Despite being nearly finished, 'Batgirl' will reportedly not be moving forward with a release on HBO Max or theatrically. It's a dark night for Batgirl. The superhero movie, which was set to star In the Heights' Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released by Warner Bros. on HBO Max or theatrically, multiple outlets have reported.
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
BGR.com

Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe

Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
thedigitalfix.com

Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut

It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
thedigitalfix.com

Marvel explains how Spider-Man: Freshman Year is MCU canon

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series coming to Disney Plus in 2024 and it will finally provide the origin story to Tom Holland’s version of Spidey, who was first introduced to the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. However, it has already been the subject to some confusion regarding how it fits into the MCU canon.
