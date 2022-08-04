The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO