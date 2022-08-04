Outlander: Blood of My Blood Prequel Officially in Development at Starz

Read on www.tvfanatic.com
Related
SheKnows
Outlander Preview: Everything We Know About Season 7 — and the New Spinoff
Fans of the Fraser clan will soon be able to binge a whole lot more of the series they love. Arguably one of the most binge-worthy series ever, Outlander, which is based on the incredible set of novels by Diana Gabaldon, is already filming its next season — its seventh — but that’s not the reason we’re promising much more of it. Oh no, as happens so often with the Fraser family, there’s an unforeseen plot twist coming…
TV Fanatic
Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Premieres Fall 2022
'The Winchesters,' the highly anticipated 'Supernatural' prequel, has its premiere date on the CW for October 2022.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘Virgin River’: The Shocking Season 4 Ending Explained
Inside 'Virgin River's shocking season 4 ending.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Hints Spencer Reid May Return
Shortly after the popular CBS crime-drama TV series, Criminal Minds wrapped up its final season in 2020, showrunners announced the hit series would be getting a new life. Since then, the return of many core members of the Criminal Minds’ FBI Behavioral Analysis Team (BAU) team has been confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'
Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Share 2 Beautiful Kids! Meet Daughters Vivian and Georgette
If there’s one thing Melissa McCarthy wouldn’t trade for the world, it’s her family! The beloved Bridesmaids star is married to her loving husband, Ben Falcone, and together they share two beautiful daughters, Vivian Falcone and Georgette Falcone. Melissa and the What to Expect When You’re Expecting...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
EW.com
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here
CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Date Set at ABC This Fall
Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season in the fall and we now have a premiere date for TV's longest-running primetime medical drama. The hit series will debut its new season on Thursday, Oct. 6. Grey's Anatomy will be joined by spinoff Station 19 — launching its sixth season — and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and created by Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).
TV Fanatic
Evil Season 3 Episode 9
Evil Season 3 Episode 9 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Criminal Minds Spoilers: Everything We Know About the Revival
After many twists and turns, the Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. The series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020, will return with a truncated episode order. “For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime –...
Reboot Lands Hulu Release Date — Plus, Get a First Look at Sitcom Satire Starring Keegan-Michael Key
Click here to read the full article. Reboot, Hulu’s forthcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, officially has a premiere date. Mark your calendars: The first two episodes arrive Tuesday, Sept. 20 with new episodes streaming weekly after that. The streamer also released first-look photos from the series, which you can check out below. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the...
‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season Premieres to Double as a Crossover Event on CBS
Click here to read the full article. The “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” teams are uniting for a crossover event as their respective season openers next month, CBS announced on Wednesday. The episodes, which premiere Monday, Sept. 19, on CBS, will feature the D.C. team of “NCIS” traveling to Hawai’i in order to stop a dangerous suspect from fulfilling their next attack. In the Season 20 premiere of “NCIS,” the D.C. crew works with “NCIS Hawai’i’s” Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Marlick (Jason Antoon) on tracking down their prime suspect, The Raven, in hopes of clearing Special Agent...
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Be More Diverse
'Virgin River' Season 5 will be more diverse and inclusive.
Comments / 0