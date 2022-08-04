Panthers 1st Rounder Ikem Ekwonu Has 'a Long Way to Go' to Start, Says HC Matt Rhule

Read on bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Kiko Alonso expected to sign with Saints after visit
Kiko Alonso is on his way back to the NFL, particularly to the fold of the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the linebacker is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the last team he has seen action for in the pros. “Former...
Carolina Panthers reveal starting QB decision date for 2022
The Carolina Panthers are one of three teams holding a quarterback competition to determine their starter in 2022. It’s clear
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panthers training camp tracker: Day No. 9
The Carolina Panthers were up and at ’em on Saturday morning for their ninth practice of training camp. Here are the most notable notes from the early Spartanburg session. The Panthers are seeing more red, particularly in their secondary. CJ Henderson, who rolled his ankle yesterday, hit the practice...
Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp
On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Sounds Off-Marquise “Hollywood” Brown Arrest
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t happy that Cardinals’ wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown spent a day in jail earlier this week. Sharing with the media that Brown has “got to be better than that,” according to TMZ. Per TMZ, Brown was arrested...
Dan Campbell Reveals When Play-Calling Decision Will Be Made
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not decided yet who will call offensive plays in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams
The 2022 NFL preseason is underway. Granted, there isn't a lot to be gleaned from the annual Hall of Fame Game. It was nice to see Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker notch a sack after being drafted first overall in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders looked good as a team, but most of the starters on both squads were spectators.
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: Kareem Hunt Seeking New Contract, Not Participating in Team Drills
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt sat out of team drills in training camp for the second straight practice Saturday as he reportedly looks for a contract extension, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:. "Browns RB Kareem Hunt—currently seeking a contract extension—did not participate in team drills for the second consecutive...
Bleacher Report
Saints' Dennis Allen 'Excited' About Michael Thomas' Progress in Ankle Injury Return
New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is recovering from a right ankle injury that kept him out all of last year and most of 2020, returned to 11-on-11 drills in practice Saturday for the first time since the end of the 2020 campaign, per ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
Bleacher Report
Skyy Moore Looks Like Future NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in Chiefs Lineup
Tyreek Hill may no longer be walking through the door to help the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but Skyy Moore is. Early returns from training camp are promising for the 54th overall draft pick. So much so, the idea of him emerging as a premium target in the Chiefs' high-flying offense is more plausible with each day. Moore feels like the perfect talent to be considered a preseason favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Exited Practice With Hamstring Injury, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early after tweaking his hamstring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Evans reached his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021 after catching 114 passes for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Since entering the NFL in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players With the Most To Prove In 2022 Preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially underway following Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game. While the results of these games won't count in the standings, there will be plenty of meaningful insights to discern from the upcoming action. Some of the most important revelations from these exhibition contests and training...
Bleacher Report
Kiko Alonso Reportedly Retires From NFL 1 Day After Signing Saints Contract
Linebacker Kiko Alonso has reportedly decided to retire from the NFL one day after signing a contract with the New Orleans Saints. WWL-TV's Brooke Kirchhofer reported the news Saturday. Alonso last played during the 2019 season with the Saints. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020...
Bleacher Report
Saints Rumors: Kiko Alonso Agrees to Contract, Hasn't Played Since 2019
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso after he worked out at team facilities Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints plan to "take a shot" on the veteran linebacker despite Alonso having not played a down since the 2019 season. Alonso suffered...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract
Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years. The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps
Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson to Continue Taking QB1 Reps at Browns Practice Until NFL Appeal Wraps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense until a decision on the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension is announced. Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "kind of await clarity on...
Comments / 0