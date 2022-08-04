ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

msstate.edu

MSU’s new graduate certificate program offers specialized understanding of public procurement

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration now offers a certificate program for graduate students that bridges theory and practices in the field of public procurement. Beginning this semester, the Graduate Certificate in Public Procurement is a “four-course sequence” intended for professionals working in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
ARTESIA, MS
wcbi.com

Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus park is being closed to the public. Luxapalila Park will be closed beginning Monday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway made the announcement on social media Friday. It is the policy of the Corps of Engineers to close leased recreation areas...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat

TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County arrest made for July murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Two dead in murder-suicide in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff James Moore confirmed to News 11 that a murder-suicide happened Thursday night. Moore said Randy Thornton, a former constable who was working for a utility company, got into an argument around 10 p.m. with another man at 1735 Gholson Road. He said Jack Bobo was shot and later died at Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Curtis Lathan found guilty of second degree murder

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Curtis Lathan will spend the next 40 years in prison. Friday a Lowndes County jury found the 20-year-old Lathan guilty of second degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 16-year-old Arykah White. White was shot to death outside of a birthday party at...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake

SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Disturbance and Reckless Driver Reports in Leake

12:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance that occurred on McKay Drive. 2:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding possible prowlers in the area. 5:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Sonic...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

