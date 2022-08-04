Oil prices stabilise after drop to near 6-month low

Read on biztoc.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
What Happens in a Recession to House Prices?
Expect a "dampening" of home prices but not a plunge, an expert told Newsweek.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Russia is competing with Saudi Arabia by selling discounted oil as Putin's cheap crude flows to India
Russia is imposing steep discounts on its crude, undercutting Saudi Arabia's oil prices, Bloomberg reports. Russian barrels were cheaper than Saudi Arabia's from April through June. The discounted oil is heading to China and India as other countries shun Moscow. Russia is slashing prices on its crude, undercutting the price...
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Russia is Europe's biggest energy supplier - but the US is sending more gas by boat than Russia is by pipeline
Europe's biggest energy supplier has tightened gas flows, and war in Ukraine has reorganized global energy routes in unprecedented ways.
