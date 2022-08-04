ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices stabilise after drop to near 6-month low

 2 days ago
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
