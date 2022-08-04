ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

communityadvocate.com

World War II tank demonstration comes to American Heritage Museum

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be holding its World War II tank demonstration next weekend. Visitors will be able to see some of the museum’s tanks – including the M4 Sherman and the M24 Chaffee – along with other rare military vehicles. The museum will operate the very rare M261A1 Pershing, M18 Hellcat and German Jagdpanzer 28 Hetzer.
HUDSON, MA
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
country1025.com

14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts

Time to flex a little Massachusetts pride. A lot of great things came from Massachusetts besides our super-attractive Mass accent (Hollywood can’t get enough of it!). Here’s a list of 14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts!. Chocolate Chip Cookies. Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass. invented the chocolate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80

BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh.  Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
CHICOPEE, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

City of Worcester Seeks Consultant to Review Contract with Spectrum Cable

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester opened a bid on Thursday requesting consulting services to review its licensing contract with Spectrum Communications. Specifically, the Request for Proposal (RFP) is for professional consulting services for a cable ascertainment study. The City has also separately requested another RFP for a marketing firm to help evaluate a public survey to measure the sentiment of residents toward the city’s TV services.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Amazon acquires Massachusetts-based iRobot in massive deal

BEDFORD, Mass. — Amazon has bought Bedford-based iRobot in a massive cash transaction that also absorbs the household robotics company’s debt. Amazon is acquiring iRobot for $61 per share in a merger agreement valued at about $1.7 billion, Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices, said in a news release.
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the push for a more equitable cannabis industry in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A bill passed by the Massachusetts Legislature to create a more equitable cannabis industry is awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's signature. Social equity in the cannabis industry has been a focus for state Senator Michael Moore, D-Worcester, and his colleagues since the 2016 vote to legalize recreational use, but the bill was necessitated by a growing concern that there hasn't been nearly enough progress on that front.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

