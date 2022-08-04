Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming is holding a school supply drive on Thursday.

The drive will last until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Supplies will go to the Anthony Spano Foundation, which will distribute the materials to area schools.

Donors will receive $5 in video lottery terminal play at the casino.

