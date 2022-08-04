Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming is holding a school supply drive on Thursday.
The drive will last until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Supplies will go to the Anthony Spano Foundation, which will distribute the materials to area schools.
