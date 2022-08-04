ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive

By Kyle Alexander
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvBJ6_0h4hvlIY00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming is holding a school supply drive on Thursday.

The drive will last until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Three new stores coming to Grove City Outlets

Supplies will go to the Anthony Spano Foundation, which will distribute the materials to area schools.

Donors will receive $5 in video lottery terminal play at the casino.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Hollywood, PA
City
Grove City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
Grove City, PA
Sports
wtae.com

Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Hollywood Gaming#Nexstar Media Inc
WYTV.com

Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
Farm and Dairy

Mills, lathe, radial drill, welders, Fork trucks, racks, and misc.

P.O. Box 209, Portersville, Pa. 16051 • 724-368-9788- 724-368-9839 Fax. hartlandmachinery@gmail.com • See hartlandauctions.com for details. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Antique Collector. Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions,...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy