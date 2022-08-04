Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver to Miss “Weeks” With an Injury

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Ah yes, the joys of college dorm life. Small living quarters, twin mattresses and dicey bathroom conditions. When Von Miller headed to St. John Fisher University for his first training camp with the Buffalo Bills, after signing a six-year, $120 million contract, he was reintroduced to all the ins and outs that come with staying on a college campus. For him, the changes that stood out when staying in a dorm were the beds, a lack of television and the typical dorm toilet paper.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO