Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver to Miss “Weeks” With an Injury

Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
LOOK: Josh Allen is the photo for the NFL on social media again
Back on the front page of the NFL’s social media profile on Twitter. During the 2021 NFL season, Allen’s star status took another jump forward. One of the signs of that was this exact scenario happening for the first time. In October, Allen’s image was placed front-and-center on...
ESPN
Von Miller needed better toilet paper at training camp and Buffalo Bills fans helped him out
PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Ah yes, the joys of college dorm life. Small living quarters, twin mattresses and dicey bathroom conditions. When Von Miller headed to St. John Fisher University for his first training camp with the Buffalo Bills, after signing a six-year, $120 million contract, he was reintroduced to all the ins and outs that come with staying on a college campus. For him, the changes that stood out when staying in a dorm were the beds, a lack of television and the typical dorm toilet paper.
Yardbarker
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
NFL Network's Michael Robinson jumps through table at Bills camp (video)
NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson has long noted his faith in the Buffalo Bills. Over the past few years, Mike Rob has been one of the first and most consistent national analysts to back the Bills. Robinson took that to the next level at the team’s 2022 training camp.
AthlonSports.com
Bills Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Defensive Star
Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer left practice with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, it's not as serious as previously believed. The Bills announced this Thursday morning that Poyer has suffered a hyperextended elbow injury. The bad news is that he's going to miss a couple of weeks. The good news is Poyer should be good to go by Week 1.
Von Miller has a hilarious reason why Buffalo Bills mafia are a ‘different’ breed of NFL fan
Every sports franchise fan base thinks they are special, but new Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller claims that the infamous
Von Miller's impact on Bills being felt on both sides of the ball
Von Miller was signed by the Buffalo Bills to tackle opposing quarterbacks but at his first training camp with the team his impact is being felt in numerous ways. Both sides of the ball included. Defensively, things are going according to plan. Miller is having a good camp and he’s...
Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL
It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
ESPN
Can Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis seize opportunity after years of waiting?
PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie loves getting in his teammates' ears and finding ways to get on their nerves. Fellow receiver Gabe Davis, whom he considers a brother, is no exception. “He could run a hell of a route and catch the ball or whatever, and...
Josh Allen Tricked Bills Fans With Red Helmet at Practice
The team’s Twitter account made sure to confirm that the team will be wearing white helmets during the season.
Yardbarker
Bills fans hilariously sent toilet paper to Von Miller after his comment
The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason splash when they signed Von Miller to a six-year deal, and their loyal fans want to make sure the star pass-rusher knows he chose the right team. The Bills have been staying in dorm rooms at St. John Fisher University for training camp....
