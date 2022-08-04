La Cosecha, Joy in the Cause team up to host back-to-school bash

Read on ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
KTUL
K-9 splash event to be held following end of pool season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All Tulsa Parks will host their last day of swimming for the summer on August 6. After pools close, dogs will get their chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Pool located at 7440 East 7th Street. Two swimming sessions will be...
KTUL
A New Leaf to host series of open interviews
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is holding a series of open interviews for both part-time and full-time positions. They are seeking Direct Support Staff to help people with disabilities live on their own. “This is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police to host Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police want to help children get ready for school, so they're partnering with The Assembly at Broken Arrow to host its 16th annual Back-to-School Bash. About 45 vendors will be handing out free backpacks, school supplies, and kids will have a chance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Hosting Back-To-School Bash At Parent Resource Center
Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom in less than two weeks. The district is inviting parents and kids to their second annual back-to-school bash Saturday at the TPS Parent Resource Center near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KTUL
Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association hosting 'Pow Wow' to benefit Mission 22
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association is hosting the "Contest Pow Wow" starting Friday to benefit Mission 22. The association wants to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who are actively serving, have served, or made the ultimate sacrifice with this event. Broken Arrow is home...
KTUL
Tulsa Parks to host recruiting event for Oxley Nature Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will host "Volunteer Rendezvous" for citizens who love nature and want to learn more about volunteering at Oxley Nature Center. Two events will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tulsa Parks’ Interpretive Naturalist...
News On 6
Wrestling For A Cause To Hold Show In Pryor To Benefit Veterans
TULSA, Okla. - A local wrestling group has helped raise thousands of dollars for families fighting cancer and now they have a new event that is aiming to help support local veterans. The group is hosting the main event this weekend at the Mayes County Event Center in Pryor. Tim Rockwell joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the mission behindWrestling for a Cause.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cherokeephoenix.org
Sellers looks back on nearly 30 years of teaching youth
TAHLEQUAH – After teaching second grade for 28 years, Cherokee Nation citizen Glenda Sellers retired as a teacher but did not leave the rural Cherokee County school of Grand View behind. Sellers is now the school’s family services coordinator and continues to help mold the children who come through...
KTUL
Tulsa Boy's Home selling art, tie dye shirts to raise funds for Ukrainian orphanage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Boys at the Tulsa Boy's Home are selling art and tie-dye shirts to raise money for an orphanage in Ukraine. The boys wanted to do something to help the people in Ukraine, so they decided to sell their art work they made during their summer school art classes.
KTUL
Tulsa Community College graduates 38 inmates in Corrections Education Program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Community College will graduate 38 incarcerated men who have earned either a degree or certificate participating in the Corrections Education Program. The in-person ceremony is taking place at the Dick Conner Correctional Center Thursday morning for the first time since 2019 and will represent...
News On 6
Watch: Bryan McGruder From 'Sneaker ER' Offers Tips On Getting Old Sneakers Clean
TULSA, Okla. - If you are a sneaker head, then you know sometimes the inevitable happens and your kicks get a little worn out and dirty. On Friday, Bryan McGruder with 'Sneaker ER' joined the News On 6 team to offer some tips on cleaning those old shoes to get them looking practically brand new again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Tulsa Public School Board president asks for reversal of school's demotion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public School Board President Stacey Woolley published a letter to her social media asking the Oklahoma State Board of Education to reconsider their demotion of Tulsa Public Schools to "accreditation with warning" after the board found that TPS violated HB 1775, which bans the teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma schools.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
KTUL
Webco donation invests in Keystone Ancient Forest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Webco Industries will present a check to the City of Sand Springs in support of the Keystone Ancient Forest Thursday morning. Irv Frank, one of the original landowners of what is now Keystone Ancient Forest, was also one of the four original investors who came alongside Bill Weber, founder of Webco, to provide capital to launch the business.
KTUL
Third Eye Blind coming to Tulsa in October
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Third Eye Blind is performing in Tulsa on October 21. The band, which has recorded five best-selling albums since 1997, will take the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in October. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation celebrates $2 million investment in mobile MRI technology
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A ribbon cutting was held by Cherokee Nation Leaders on August 5 to celebrate the tribe's $2 million investment in a new mobile MRI unit at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. “Cherokee Nation continues our investment in health care with this state-of-the-art, patient-centered imaging technology...
KTUL
Silver Alert for 62-year-old canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old James Barnes. Barnes was last seen when he was released from St. John's around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Barnes was in the hospital after having a seizure around 11 Friday night. Barnes does not have a cell phone...
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Monday, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated veterans and their spouses and caregivers. VA employees and CHAMPVA recipients are also eligible. The new vaccine uses a protein-based technology, such as the ones use for...
Comments / 0