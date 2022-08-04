ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

New mural at Southeast High School courtyard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Art Association, local students, and an artist are painting a mural in the Southeast High School courtyard. Danielle Mastrion is one of the commissioned artists for the Transportation Hub. She was joined by area students representing many of the high schools in Sangamon County.
Powerlight Abe Lincoln car show roars back to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you love cars and movies than you're in luck this weekend. The 9th annual Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show combines both passions and is usually the biggest car show in central Illinois. It features car replicas from different movies including one of the DeLorean...
Springfield Walmart stores supporting local elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — More than 30 Springfield students will get their back-to-school supplies free from Walmart. On Friday morning, local elementary school kids will get the most essential back-to-school supplies they need. The students from Black Hawk Elementary School, Harvard Park Elementary School, Feitshans Elementary School, and Enos...
Springfield woman dies in early morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
Pana man arrested on meth charges

PANA, Ill. (WICS) — A 26-year-old Pana man is facing meth charges after a traffic stop early Thursday morning. It happened near Route 51 and 16 Junction, just west of 2500 East Road. Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Dakoda L. Cantrell. Cantrell...
Riverton High School picks new football coach

RIVERTON, Ill. (WICS) — We now know who may be taking over as Riverton High School's football coach. Four applicants applied for the position after Jason Nikson announced his resignation last month. After several interviews by school officials and players, Colton Piper was selected to be the next Head...
