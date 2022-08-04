Seven local arrests include shoplifting, battery on dating partner charges

A Louisiana man was arrested after agents found him in possession of drugs and "too many sharks" in his boat. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 44-year-old Anouda Lirette was arrested after agents found him to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia back on July 26. Lirette was in Oyster Bayou, just south of Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish when agents allegedly saw him throw a shark overboard.

