'Ambush to kill cops': Deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call

americanmilitarynews.com
Man in tactical gear with rifle shot at military vet cop in ambush after fake 911 calls, sheriff says
A man who made fake 911 calls to lure law enforcement officers into an ambush was found dead after opening fire on deputies Wednesday morning, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. One of the three deputies who responded to the call for help at about 5:30 a.m. was injured...
Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in SC, police say
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
wach.com
Police arrest suspect in illegal gambling operation investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police have arrested a man suspected of running an illegal gaming center out of a house on North Beltline Blvd. On Friday, 53-year-old Anthony Hopkins, was charged with one count each of operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana (Second Offense). Police say they believe Hopkins had been running the gaming house for roughly two year.
wach.com
Man wanted in fatal Harden Street shooting turns himself in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Harden Street Extension has turned himself in to police. In a news release, 37-year-old Obadiah Doctor, turned himself in to Columbia Police Department (CPD) Officers on Friday. Officials say he will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
abccolumbia.com
Suspect sought in gas station shooting
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
wach.com
Teens charged in connection with shooting, injuring 9-year-old
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a June 12 shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO Special Response Team and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning search warrant at a Dixon Road residence in Elgin.
wpde.com
New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel
EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
wach.com
2nd annual walk to remember missing and murdered teens
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Gun violence is a growing issue here in the midlands - one law enforcement says is mainly affecting the youth. Saturday, more than 50 people walked in honor of those young victims, including a 15-year-old who was tragically killed in April of 2021. “Sanaa was a 15...
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man detained in a South Carolina jail. Police arrested Lason Butler on Jan. 31 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving with a suspended license. The lawsuit filed Wednesday […]
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
Couple claims illegal detainment by Holly Hill, Santee police in lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police illegally detained a South Carolina man and woman when they raided the sleeping couple's home outside of their jurisdiction in the middle of the night, a lawsuit alleges. Officers with the Holly Hill and Santee Police Departments took Shane Glover and Codie Fuller at gunpoint...
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbiana Drive shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June. Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
