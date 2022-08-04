ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Ambush to kill cops': Deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call

 2 days ago
News19 WLTX

Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
WINNSBORO, SC
wach.com

Police arrest suspect in illegal gambling operation investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police have arrested a man suspected of running an illegal gaming center out of a house on North Beltline Blvd. On Friday, 53-year-old Anthony Hopkins, was charged with one count each of operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana (Second Offense). Police say they believe Hopkins had been running the gaming house for roughly two year.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man wanted in fatal Harden Street shooting turns himself in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Harden Street Extension has turned himself in to police. In a news release, 37-year-old Obadiah Doctor, turned himself in to Columbia Police Department (CPD) Officers on Friday. Officials say he will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect sought in gas station shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Teens charged in connection with shooting, injuring 9-year-old

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a June 12 shooting, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO Special Response Team and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning search warrant at a Dixon Road residence in Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
wpde.com

New details in deadly shooting of SC transgender woman at Augusta hotel

EASTOVER, S.C. (WACH) — Richmond County deputies in Augusta, Georgia released new details about a shooting that left a Midlands transgender woman dead at an Augusta hotel last month. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Keshia Geter of Eastover, and accused shooter 22-year-old Jaquarie Allen were arguing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
wach.com

2nd annual walk to remember missing and murdered teens

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Gun violence is a growing issue here in the midlands - one law enforcement says is mainly affecting the youth. Saturday, more than 50 people walked in honor of those young victims, including a 15-year-old who was tragically killed in April of 2021. “Sanaa was a 15...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man detained in a South Carolina jail. Police arrested Lason Butler on Jan. 31 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving with a suspended license. The lawsuit filed Wednesday […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

