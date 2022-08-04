Hit And Run Causes Power Outage In Richland

Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
Officer involved shooting in Yakima early Saturday morning
YAKIMA, Wash.— Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit investigating an officer involved shooting from early Saturday morning. Sunnyside Police were dispatched to calls of shots fired at 100 E South Hill Rd. When officers arrived, one person had multiple gunshot wounds. Sunnyside PD was able to identify a suspect and whereabouts.
Kennewick Police and Fire Respond To Early Morning Boat Fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire at 708 W. 27th Avenue early Friday morning. Police assisted to clear the residence. The fire reportedly started in a boat parked beside the house and is threatening the home. This is a developing story and we will keep you...
Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering
LIND, Wash. - After destroying 14 structures Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the Lind Fire is now fully contained. ACSO said the firefighter who was airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering. Local crews are mopping up and monitoring hot spots. Last Updated:...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
Kennewick PD: Suspect attacked motorcyclist, stole bike and fled
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for information on an assault and robbery in which the suspect allegedly attacked a motorcyclist on a busy road near the west side of Kennewick. According to a public notice from the Kennewick Police Department, the attack took place just before 9:00...
Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5
On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
Fire Destroys Boat, But Crews Save Garage, Home in Kennewick
Minutes save lives and homes. Kennewick Fire Crews save garage, home from destruction. Just prior to 6 AM Friday morning (August 5th) Kennewick Fire Crews responded to a report of a massive fire burning at a home located at 708 West 27th Ave. (this image is of the address where fire was reported)
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)
A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
Law enforcement helping with fire evacuations north of Lind
LIND, Wash. - Law enforcement is helping with fire evacuations north of Lind. A release from the Washington State Patrol District lists the location as Presnell Road and Nielson Road. We are working on gathering more information at this time.
Crash involving semi-truck leaves man dead on US 730
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on US 730 near milepost 182 left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash at about noon. A Saturn SUV was driving westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a Peterbilt Semi-truck.
Young man shot in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in...
Hermiston Man Dies in Collision
A Hermiston man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 730. Just prior to noon, according to the Oregon State Police, Scott McBride, 59, was driving a Saturn SUV in the westbound lane when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near milepost 182.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
All evacuations lifted for Lind Fire after destroying six homes
LIND, Wash. - In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Lind Fire is not yet contained but is "looking really good." DNR said firefighting progress is moving in the right direction and they are optimistic that there will be no more damage to structures. Last Updated: August 5 at...
