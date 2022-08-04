DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers during his arrest on Aug. 2 for public intoxication.It all began after Wadkins allegedly started acting violent toward workers at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night.Police were called and when they showed up, found Wadkins drunk and rambling, according to police records. They arrested him without incident and headed to the City Detention Center. That's when things escalated, according to police records. While officers were processing Wadkins, he allegedly said, "Yep," then kicked one officer so hard it tore the ligament, dislocating her kneecap. He also allegedly spit on another officer. According to police records, Wadkins "showed no remorse," and then began to laugh like "The Joker" in a mocking manner.After the violent exchange, officers restrained, then carried Wadkins from the detention center and placed him inside a squad car. He was then transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. That officer he kicked had to have surgery to repair her left knee but is expected to recover.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO