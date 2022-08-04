Read on www.dmagazine.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
How We Brought You the ‘Best of Big D’
People enjoy making me feel ignorant with regularity, and I don’t much appreciate it. They’ll learn what it is that I do for a living, and they’ll ask, “Oooh, where’s the best ramen in town?” Or, “Where’s a good place with a DJ to go dancing?” Which would be like if I asked my 16-year-old daughter, “Where does TikTok keep your data?” My daughter is really good at TikTok. I promise you, though: she has no clue it’s a spy tool of the Chinese government that will bring our great nation to its knees, probably with an irresistible challenge we all love, like trying to keep a mouthful of water while slapping a family member with a tortilla.
This Oak Cliff Salon Wants Latina Beauty Professionals to Blossom and Thrive
Victoria Leiato’s life changed when her mother went to beauty school. She was 6 when her parents divorced, and she and her two sisters lived with their now-single mother in El Paso. The family was surviving off food stamps and staying in government housing when her mother, an immigrant from Mexico, decided to become an esthetician.
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20
NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, amongst many other notable celebs, will touch down in Dallas on Saturday August 20th for the inaugural Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards to take place at The Statler Hotel. Honoring celebrities and designers who were (and are) at the helm of iconic black labels, the star-studded gala will feature a high-energy fashion show featuring the honored brands: Karl Kani, Dapper Dan, Baby Phat, and FUBU. Many of the founders and representatives from the legendary brands will be in attendance.
A Modern Take On A Classic Craftsman
Down the road from one of Dallas’s premier hot spots for shopping and dining, Vickery Place offers scenic streets and a tight-knit community. Here, a postcard-worthy midcentury Americana vibe meets all the excitement of Lower Greenville. Within this one-of-a-kind community, a classic Craftsman just flew off the market and it truly caught our eye.
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Here’s the secret Fort Worth location planned for Chicago’s famous Portillo’s
Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
Plano, McKinney, Allen And Frisco Among 25 Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Disney And Hulu
On August 4, over two dozen Texas cities filed a lawsuit against Disney, Hulu and Netflix, alleging that the companies failed to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees. As previously covered by Local Profile, Plano officials announced their intention of joining cities across the country suing the streaming...
The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth
Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
Yelp says these are the best spots for fried catfish in Dallas
A taste of the south is what's on the menu for the month of August as it is National Catfish Month, and it matters not how you like yours prepared as it is time to celebrate this delicious protein.
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
New self-care establishment opens in Frisco
Chill Joy offers new customers free access to its services for a week. (Courtesy Chill Joy) A new self-care establishment opened at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 106 in Frisco. Chill Joy offers next-generation massage and meditation services with high-end massage chairs and curated mediation and wellness content, co-owner Tim Hicks said in an email. Chill Joy’s services are offered on a membership basis, Hicks said. New customers can enjoy a free week of unlimited access.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
‘Seriously Thought I Was Going to Die': Artist Shot While Jogging Shares Progress, Gratitude
A Dallas artist shot while jogging is sharing his experience publicly for the first time. Friday will mark three weeks since Antonio “Tony” Lechuga suffered two bullet wounds. He’s been hospitalized ever since. Speaking from his bed at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Lechuga was short of...
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
Q&A: Is the Answer to Dallas’ Housing Shortage In—GASP!—Houston?
The city of Dallas is currently rewriting its land use plan, which, in its simplest terms, governs what can be built and where. A few months ago, I began looking at what had changed since 2006, when the city first adopted what it called ForwardDallas. How were other cities similar in size to Dallas handling development? How were they addressing historic inequities in their land use policies and zoning, like where industry is allowed to operate and which neighborhoods can densify?
Pro golfer Travis Wadkins laughed like 'The Joker' after assaulting Dallas cops
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers during his arrest on Aug. 2 for public intoxication.It all began after Wadkins allegedly started acting violent toward workers at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night.Police were called and when they showed up, found Wadkins drunk and rambling, according to police records. They arrested him without incident and headed to the City Detention Center. That's when things escalated, according to police records. While officers were processing Wadkins, he allegedly said, "Yep," then kicked one officer so hard it tore the ligament, dislocating her kneecap. He also allegedly spit on another officer. According to police records, Wadkins "showed no remorse," and then began to laugh like "The Joker" in a mocking manner.After the violent exchange, officers restrained, then carried Wadkins from the detention center and placed him inside a squad car. He was then transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. That officer he kicked had to have surgery to repair her left knee but is expected to recover.
