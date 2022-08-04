ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

How We Brought You the ‘Best of Big D’

People enjoy making me feel ignorant with regularity, and I don’t much appreciate it. They’ll learn what it is that I do for a living, and they’ll ask, “Oooh, where’s the best ramen in town?” Or, “Where’s a good place with a DJ to go dancing?” Which would be like if I asked my 16-year-old daughter, “Where does TikTok keep your data?” My daughter is really good at TikTok. I promise you, though: she has no clue it’s a spy tool of the Chinese government that will bring our great nation to its knees, probably with an irresistible challenge we all love, like trying to keep a mouthful of water while slapping a family member with a tortilla.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Oak Cliff Salon Wants Latina Beauty Professionals to Blossom and Thrive

Victoria Leiato’s life changed when her mother went to beauty school. She was 6 when her parents divorced, and she and her two sisters lived with their now-single mother in El Paso. The family was surviving off food stamps and staying in government housing when her mother, an immigrant from Mexico, decided to become an esthetician.
DALLAS, TX
Leah Frazier

Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, amongst many other notable celebs, will touch down in Dallas on Saturday August 20th for the inaugural Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards to take place at The Statler Hotel. Honoring celebrities and designers who were (and are) at the helm of iconic black labels, the star-studded gala will feature a high-energy fashion show featuring the honored brands: Karl Kani, Dapper Dan, Baby Phat, and FUBU. Many of the founders and representatives from the legendary brands will be in attendance.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Modern Take On A Classic Craftsman

Down the road from one of Dallas’s premier hot spots for shopping and dining, Vickery Place offers scenic streets and a tight-knit community. Here, a postcard-worthy midcentury Americana vibe meets all the excitement of Lower Greenville. Within this one-of-a-kind community, a classic Craftsman just flew off the market and it truly caught our eye.
DALLAS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Here’s the secret Fort Worth location planned for Chicago’s famous Portillo’s

Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

The Ultimate Party Pad Just Hit The Market in Fort Worth

Dave Perry-Miller’s Lance Blann is a man with a plan. And yes, I did resist every urge to add double n’s to man and plan. His latest listing is the ultimate mancave, assembled piece by piece over the past few years. The wildest part? It’s set in the middle of an otherwise average neighborhood in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New self-care establishment opens in Frisco

Chill Joy offers new customers free access to its services for a week. (Courtesy Chill Joy) A new self-care establishment opened at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 106 in Frisco. Chill Joy offers next-generation massage and meditation services with high-end massage chairs and curated mediation and wellness content, co-owner Tim Hicks said in an email. Chill Joy’s services are offered on a membership basis, Hicks said. New customers can enjoy a free week of unlimited access.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Q&A: Is the Answer to Dallas’ Housing Shortage In—GASP!—Houston?

The city of Dallas is currently rewriting its land use plan, which, in its simplest terms, governs what can be built and where. A few months ago, I began looking at what had changed since 2006, when the city first adopted what it called ForwardDallas. How were other cities similar in size to Dallas handling development? How were they addressing historic inequities in their land use policies and zoning, like where industry is allowed to operate and which neighborhoods can densify?
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pro golfer Travis Wadkins laughed like 'The Joker' after assaulting Dallas cops

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers during his arrest on Aug. 2 for public intoxication.It all began after Wadkins allegedly started acting violent toward workers at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night.Police were called and when they showed up, found Wadkins drunk and rambling, according to police records. They arrested him without incident and headed to the City Detention Center. That's when things escalated, according to police records. While officers were processing Wadkins, he allegedly said, "Yep," then kicked one officer so hard it tore the ligament, dislocating her kneecap. He also allegedly spit on another officer. According to police records, Wadkins "showed no remorse," and then began to laugh like "The Joker" in a mocking manner.After the violent exchange, officers restrained, then carried Wadkins from the detention center and placed him inside a squad car. He was then transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. That officer he kicked had to have surgery to repair her left knee but is expected to recover. 
DALLAS, TX

