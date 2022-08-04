ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams Camp: WR Cooper Kupp Missing from Player's List of NFL's Best

By Timm Hamm
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryxME_0h4hu87N00

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs recently ranked his top 5 wideouts in the league, and there was one glaring omission.

There might not be a better brotherly duo in the NFL than Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The two brothers are fiercely loyal to each other and have been vocal supporters of one another .

Trevon has openly campaigned for Stefon to be called one of the best receivers in the NFL, whether that be on social media or in interviews with the media. Most recently, Trevon was on the I Am Athlete Podcast , where he was prompted to list his top five receivers in the NFL.

All the names he listed have all made solid cases for being considered the best receiver in the NFL, with Trevon placing Stefon atop his list . Rounding out his top five are the Oakland Raiders' Davante Adams, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, and Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher and teammate CeeDee Lamb.

After choosing his brother No. 1, Trevon couldn't find his next selection of Chase, who was left off the list of selections completely and had to be written in by Diggs. While the argument could be made that it's way too soon for Chase to appear on any lists like this, his rookie season was that good.

But there is one noticeable, glaring omission from Trevon's list. That's the current, reigning Super Bowl MVP and Los Angeles Ram wideout, Cooper Kupp .

Kupp's name has been mentioned by others as one of the best in the league, so why is he being overlooked by Diggs?

Kupp's numbers prior to the arrival of quarterback Matthew Stafford were not the most impressive. In four seasons before the landmark trade for Stafford, when Jared Goff was throwing passes for the Rams, Kupp tallied just 288 catches on 407 targets for 3,570 yards and 24 touchdowns in 54 games.

Last season in 17 games with Stafford under center, Kupp has 145 catches on 191 targets, for 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. That was one of the most prolific seasons of any offensive player last year.

Kupp won 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year, but fell short of the league MVP, as Aaron Rodgers took home that award once again. Kupp did receive one of the 50 votes.

While Kupp might not be a top 5 receiver at the time of this writing, there's no question he has the potential, especially with Stafford as his quarterback.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss

The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell. The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season. The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

49ers Waived Rookie Wide Receiver On Friday

The San Francisco 49ers have waived rookie wide receiver Taysir Mack. The team announced the move with a tweet on Friday. Mack was one of the 14 undrafted free agents brought on board by the Niners shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was faced with a tough battle to make San Francisco's 53-man roster, competing with fellow undrafted free agent Tay Martin and established veterans Marcus Johnson, KeeSean Johnson and Malik Turner.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Cowboys#American Football#Rams Camp#The Oakland Raiders#The Miami Dolphins#Chase#Super Bowl Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Sean McVay’s first Rams depth chart for 2022

Since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017, the Rams have been a top NFL club. The Rams got their Holy Grail by winning Super Bowl LVI after they switched from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford in the summer. Cooper Kupp, their star wide receiver, also had a season for the ages (145/1,947/16), […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Sean McVay’s first Rams depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Associated Press

Seahawks hope RB room proves to be more than Rashaad Penny

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — As recent years have shown, keeping their running backs healthy for an entire season has been an issue for the Seattle Seahawks. So while the Seahawks are going into this season with the intention of using Rashaad Penny as their featured back, it seems more likely the depth of Seattle’s running backs room — especially with the expected style of the offense — will be tested at some point. Penny closed last season in an impressive manner, which Seattle hopes is a precursor for this year, but he also has a lengthy injury history. That’s where rookie Ken Walker III comes in. And Deejay Dallas, going into his third season. And Travis Homer entering his fourth year. If the Seahawks are going to lean heavily on the run game to be productive offensively, especially with the uncertainty at quarterback, it’s going to take more than one ball carrier to get that done.
SEATTLE, WA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy