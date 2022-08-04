ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Griner

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Russian prosecutors have asked a court outside Moscow to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison on cannabis possession charges. Closing arguments in Griner’s trial are taking place Thursday, nearly six months after her arrest at a Moscow airport and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Cathy Engelbert
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
BASKETBALL
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy