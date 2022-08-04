Read on frontofficesports.com
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
Russian prosecutors seek 9 1/2-year sentence for Griner
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Russian prosecutors have asked a court outside Moscow to sentence American basketball star Brittney Griner to 9 1/2 years in prison on cannabis possession charges. Closing arguments in Griner’s trial are taking place Thursday, nearly six months after her arrest at a Moscow airport and...
Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
Hammon, Former Russian Olympian, Calls for Putin to Release Griner
The Aces coach took a strong stance in favor of getting Griner home.
Brittney Griner tells Moscow court she had no intention of breaking law
WNBA star Britney Griner spoke about "doing the right thing" as she appeared on drug charges in a Moscow region courtroom.Aug. 4, 2022.
