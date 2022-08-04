ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC reportedly wants to turn B1G into 'NFL of CFB conferences' in media rights negotiations

By Michael Hanich
 2 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022

Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day tabs Ohio State WR as 'most improved' heading into 2022

Ryan Day met with the media as Ohio State opened fall camp Thursday. In the process, he tabbed a former 5-star prospect as the most improved of the offseason. The 2020 recruiting class for Ohio State had great prospects and future stars. Ohio State finished with the 5th-best national signing class behind Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and LSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?

The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit, College GameDay crew react to new personality addition for 2022

Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and the rest of the College GameDay crew are getting a new piece to the team for 2022!. On Wednesday, ESPN announced the addition of Jess Sims alongside the familiar faces of Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the rest of the crew. Sims – a popular Peloton instructor and reporter in the WNBA – joins the crew after working with the New York Liberty.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News tabs Arkansas to meet next-door neighbor in Texas Bowl

Only one FBS football team is closer to the University of Arkansas campus than Oklahoma State. And none from any power conference. Somehow, the Hogs and Cowboys haven’t met on the football field since 1980, though. But if the Sporting News’ predictions come true, that could change at the end of this year. Bill Bender, writing for the publication, released his projections on end-of-year bowls earlier in the week. He has Arkansas playing Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on December 28. The Razorbacks have played in the bowl just once before, in 2014 against Texas, a 31-7 win. They were scheduled to play Texas Christian in the bowl in 2020, but the season the game was cancelled because of COVID-19. The Razorbacks own the bowl record for fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed (59), fewest yards rushing allowed (2) and fewest yards passing allowed (57). Arkansas was picked to finish third in the SEC West by the league’s assembled media last month. Oklahoma State was tabbed to finish third in the Big 12, as well, behind top choice Baylor and No. 2 Oklahoma.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers

Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota football announces changes to open practice

Minnesota football is hitting the practice field Saturday as fall camp continues. That practice was originally scheduled to be outside and open to fans, but the weather has forced some changes. According to a team release Saturday morning, the 2 pm open practice has been shifted indoors at the Athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
102.5 The Bone

20 non-QB transfers in line to make an impact during the 2022 college football season

There are a lot of familiar faces in new places ahead of the 2022 college football season. Earlier this offseason we recapped the flurry of transfers at the quarterback position for the upcoming season. Now is your chance for a refresher of all the big non-quarterback transfers since the end of 2021. Here are 20 players in alphabetical order below who we think could make big impacts for their new teams this season.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Dick Vitale calls on Kentucky, John Calipari to renew rivalry with B1G team

Dick Vitale has a message for John Calipari and Mike Woodson: renew the Kentucky-Indiana rivalry. Kentucky and Gonzaga recently agreed to a home-and-home series. Vitale reacted by calling for Calipari and Woodson to agree to future games between the Wildcats and Hoosiers. In May, Woodson told Zach Osterman of the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

PointsBet Promo Code Welcomes Back Football, Big Weekend of MLB Games

The latest PointsBet promo code delivers a fantastic way to lock in action this weekend across a board featuring the NFL Hall of Fame Game, MLB, golf, auto racing and more. Use the PointsBet promo code to get five $100 risk-free bets, which equals up to $500 in risk-free wagers. You can use one a day for the first five days you have an account on PointsBet.
GAMBLING
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame football: 2 reasons why Fighting Irish must join SEC

Over the past several weeks, conference alignment has been a dominant topic in college football. For the longest time, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been resistant to the idea of joining the SEC. As they’ve worked tirelessly to avoid being affiliated with football “super conference” status, it may be time for them to change their tune and join the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS

