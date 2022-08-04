NBC reportedly wants to turn B1G into 'NFL of CFB conferences' in media rights negotiations

Read on saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
USC football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
Where does Oregon-Georgia rank in terms of national importance?
John and Hugh chat about some of College Football’s best games in the opening month of the season and just how important Oregon-Georgia is from a national perspective.
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
Ryan Day tabs Ohio State WR as 'most improved' heading into 2022
Ryan Day met with the media as Ohio State opened fall camp Thursday. In the process, he tabbed a former 5-star prospect as the most improved of the offseason. The 2020 recruiting class for Ohio State had great prospects and future stars. Ohio State finished with the 5th-best national signing class behind Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and LSU.
Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?
The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
Kirk Herbstreit, College GameDay crew react to new personality addition for 2022
Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and the rest of the College GameDay crew are getting a new piece to the team for 2022!. On Wednesday, ESPN announced the addition of Jess Sims alongside the familiar faces of Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the rest of the crew. Sims – a popular Peloton instructor and reporter in the WNBA – joins the crew after working with the New York Liberty.
Jim Harbaugh receiving high praise from family of 5-star QB, Michigan target
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly knocking it out of the park when it comes to recruiting 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, a top prospect in the class of 2024. Davis recently visited Ann Arbor for Michigan’s BBQ at The Big House recruiting event. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports shared that the Davis family has been impressed by Harbaugh, spending lots of time with the Wolverine head coach.
Kyler Murray’s New Contract Ranks Him No. 2 on the Highest-Paid Quarterbacks List
Quarterback Kyler Murray must deliver now that he got the $230 million deal he wanted from the Arizona Cardinals. The post Kyler Murray’s New Contract Ranks Him No. 2 on the Highest-Paid Quarterbacks List appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cleveland Browns' rookie kicker Cade York won't 'pay too much attention to' the noise
BEREA − Cade York's made many kicks in his football career. Yet, there's only one that has basically taken on legendary status: The 57-yard field goal York kicked in the fog at The Swamp to help LSU beat Florida. How famous is that kick? It's virtually assured to come up when a stranger...
Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo notes Nebraska staff's emphasis on special teams
Nebraska struggled mightily on special teams in 2021, which is especially painful for a team that dropped so many one-score decisions. This year, there’s an “all hands on deck” approach in Lincoln. The Big Ten Network was on hand for Thursday’s practice. Analyst Gerry DiNardo noted that...
Sporting News tabs Arkansas to meet next-door neighbor in Texas Bowl
Only one FBS football team is closer to the University of Arkansas campus than Oklahoma State. And none from any power conference. Somehow, the Hogs and Cowboys haven’t met on the football field since 1980, though. But if the Sporting News’ predictions come true, that could change at the end of this year. Bill Bender, writing for the publication, released his projections on end-of-year bowls earlier in the week. He has Arkansas playing Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on December 28. The Razorbacks have played in the bowl just once before, in 2014 against Texas, a 31-7 win. They were scheduled to play Texas Christian in the bowl in 2020, but the season the game was cancelled because of COVID-19. The Razorbacks own the bowl record for fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed (59), fewest yards rushing allowed (2) and fewest yards passing allowed (57). Arkansas was picked to finish third in the SEC West by the league’s assembled media last month. Oklahoma State was tabbed to finish third in the Big 12, as well, behind top choice Baylor and No. 2 Oklahoma.
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Minnesota football announces changes to open practice
Minnesota football is hitting the practice field Saturday as fall camp continues. That practice was originally scheduled to be outside and open to fans, but the weather has forced some changes. According to a team release Saturday morning, the 2 pm open practice has been shifted indoors at the Athletes...
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
20 non-QB transfers in line to make an impact during the 2022 college football season
There are a lot of familiar faces in new places ahead of the 2022 college football season. Earlier this offseason we recapped the flurry of transfers at the quarterback position for the upcoming season. Now is your chance for a refresher of all the big non-quarterback transfers since the end of 2021. Here are 20 players in alphabetical order below who we think could make big impacts for their new teams this season.
Dick Vitale calls on Kentucky, John Calipari to renew rivalry with B1G team
Dick Vitale has a message for John Calipari and Mike Woodson: renew the Kentucky-Indiana rivalry. Kentucky and Gonzaga recently agreed to a home-and-home series. Vitale reacted by calling for Calipari and Woodson to agree to future games between the Wildcats and Hoosiers. In May, Woodson told Zach Osterman of the...
PointsBet Promo Code Welcomes Back Football, Big Weekend of MLB Games
The latest PointsBet promo code delivers a fantastic way to lock in action this weekend across a board featuring the NFL Hall of Fame Game, MLB, golf, auto racing and more. Use the PointsBet promo code to get five $100 risk-free bets, which equals up to $500 in risk-free wagers. You can use one a day for the first five days you have an account on PointsBet.
Notre Dame football: 2 reasons why Fighting Irish must join SEC
Over the past several weeks, conference alignment has been a dominant topic in college football. For the longest time, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been resistant to the idea of joining the SEC. As they’ve worked tirelessly to avoid being affiliated with football “super conference” status, it may be time for them to change their tune and join the SEC.
