East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan State Basketball: Will Coen Carr continue Spartans recruiting streak?

Top-100 prospect Coen Carr is set to make a decision soon. Will Michigan State Basketball get another quality pickup in the 2023 recruiting class?. Michigan State Basketball is a great example of how momentum can quickly change in one offseason. The program annoyed fans with its lack of progress in the transfer portal to improve the roster for the upcoming season, not adding a single veteran player.
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing, MI
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
MLive.com

Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker

JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
JACKSON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation

Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on taking over cornerbacks and facility renovation complications

EAST LANSING – Michigan State began fall camp practice on Thursday morning and Mel Tucker was in a familiar place. The third-year head coach of the Spartans was working with cornerbacks, leading them through individual drills. Tucker is a former defensive back at Wisconsin and secondary coach by trade so it’s a comfortable spot.
EAST LANSING, MI
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Football: 3 recruits who could commit in August 2022

With the calendar turning to August, we’ll take a look at three Michigan State football targets who could potentially commit this month. Momentum for the 2023 Michigan State football class has halted a bit over the past month, but the addition of four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil got people excited again.
EAST LANSING, MI
Mel Tucker
saturdaytradition.com

Darius Snow opens up on position change with Michigan State defense

Darius Snow opened fall camp at Michigan State with some big move this off-season. In 2022, Snow has moved from safety to linebacker for the Spartans. Snow was a 3-star recruit from Carrollton, Texas, as the 437th top-rated prospect and 28th best outside linebacker for the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Peach Bowl#Spartans#Michigan State
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
Vanderbilt Hustler

Peabody College, community react to Hillsdale College President’s comments on public education

On July 4, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn participated in a closed-door reception with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during which he made remarks denouncing public education. His statements prompted a response by faculty and students at Vanderbilt’s Peabody College. Hillsdale College is a four-year private university in Hillsdale, Michigan,...
HILLSDALE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

These are the participants in this year’s Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Six women are competing in the ninth edition of the Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Western Community Arts Center, 1400 S. Dearing Road. Just like other years, the participants are competing for not only a crown, but for a scholarship, Executive Director Chris Gorton said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

