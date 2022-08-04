Read on saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Michigan State Basketball: Will Coen Carr continue Spartans recruiting streak?
Top-100 prospect Coen Carr is set to make a decision soon. Will Michigan State Basketball get another quality pickup in the 2023 recruiting class?. Michigan State Basketball is a great example of how momentum can quickly change in one offseason. The program annoyed fans with its lack of progress in the transfer portal to improve the roster for the upcoming season, not adding a single veteran player.
Mel Tucker shares biggest point of emphasis for Michigan State entering fall camp
Mel Tucker is looking to keep things rolling right along for Michigan State coming off of an 11-win season in 2021. Heading into fall camp, Tucker made it no secret his point of emphasis for the Spartans this season. According to Chris Solari with the Detroit Free Press, Tucker took...
Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker
JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
Mel Tucker on taking over cornerbacks and facility renovation complications
EAST LANSING – Michigan State began fall camp practice on Thursday morning and Mel Tucker was in a familiar place. The third-year head coach of the Spartans was working with cornerbacks, leading them through individual drills. Tucker is a former defensive back at Wisconsin and secondary coach by trade so it’s a comfortable spot.
Michigan State Football: 3 recruits who could commit in August 2022
With the calendar turning to August, we’ll take a look at three Michigan State football targets who could potentially commit this month. Momentum for the 2023 Michigan State football class has halted a bit over the past month, but the addition of four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil got people excited again.
Josh Bilicki Merging NASCAR, College Football with Awesome Michigan State Paint Scheme
The worlds of NASCAR and college football are merging in a beautiful way this weekend. Josh Bilicki will be sporting an awesome paint scheme for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, showing support for one in-state university. Bilicki’s No. 77 car will take on a green-and-white paint...
Darius Snow opens up on position change with Michigan State defense
Darius Snow opened fall camp at Michigan State with some big move this off-season. In 2022, Snow has moved from safety to linebacker for the Spartans. Snow was a 3-star recruit from Carrollton, Texas, as the 437th top-rated prospect and 28th best outside linebacker for the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Tattoos on full display at Michigan International Speedway NASCAR race
BROOKLYN, MI -- Visitors from across the country flocked to the Michigan International Speedway infield to camp in preparation for this weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race. RVs, campers, trailers, school buses and all sorts of vehicles and set up camp in the grassy areas of the speedway in...
Ann Arbor OKs street closures for return of University of Michigan football
ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan Wolverines football returns to Ann Arbor next month and once again that means street closures around the Big House. City Council voted Thursday night, Aug. 4, to OK the University of Michigan’s request to close Main Street and Keech Avenue by the stadium for eight Saturday home games:
Former MSU football player resigns from state Board of Ed, Whitmer seeks replacement
Former Michigan State University football player Jason Strayhorn has resigned from the state Board of Education, citing “new academic and athletic opportunities that require us to relocate as a family out of state.”. Strayhorn, who now works as a real estate broker and color commentator for MSU football games,...
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN TERMINATES MEN'S HEAD HOCKEY COACH FOLLOWING MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS
Mel Pearson has reportedly been terminated as the University of Michigan Wolverines Men's Head Coach. In light of allegations of mistreatment among other things, news of his termination dropped today:. There is no word on who will replace Pearson, and the official announcement is expected on Friday, August 5th.
Peabody College, community react to Hillsdale College President’s comments on public education
On July 4, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn participated in a closed-door reception with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during which he made remarks denouncing public education. His statements prompted a response by faculty and students at Vanderbilt’s Peabody College. Hillsdale College is a four-year private university in Hillsdale, Michigan,...
These are the participants in this year’s Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Six women are competing in the ninth edition of the Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Western Community Arts Center, 1400 S. Dearing Road. Just like other years, the participants are competing for not only a crown, but for a scholarship, Executive Director Chris Gorton said.
