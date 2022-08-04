Section 8 housing voucher applications opening in Roanoke City

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family of five in Pulaski County is asking for the community’s help to find a place to live as they face homelessness. A few weeks ago, Jasmine and Samantha Prim, as well as their three children — ages seven, 11, and 13 — found out they needed to be out of their Section 8 housing by Friday, Aug. 5 because their landlord had new plans for the property.

