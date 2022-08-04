Section 8 housing voucher applications opening in Roanoke City

Read on wset.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
City of Roanoke celebrated Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke celebrated the completion of the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement project. This project was a commitment by the City of Roanoke to the Melrose-Orange Target area that began back in 2015. The result of this project was through community outreach and feedback...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Section 8 waitlist opening
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. Waiting list applications will be available for only five days, starting August 15 at 8:30 a.m. and closing August 19 at 5:00 p.m. You can access the online application through the RRHA website at rkehousing.org.
WSET
Adoptions needed in the Roanoke area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Angels of Assisi and Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will be holding an adoption event on August 6. Both of these organizations said they are overflowing with dogs and there is no space to take more animals in. The Regional Center for...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. family of five on verge of homelessness due to housing crisis
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A family of five in Pulaski County is asking for the community’s help to find a place to live as they face homelessness. A few weeks ago, Jasmine and Samantha Prim, as well as their three children — ages seven, 11, and 13 — found out they needed to be out of their Section 8 housing by Friday, Aug. 5 because their landlord had new plans for the property.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves agreement with federal judges
Federal trials will soon be held at the Danville Courthouse. Danville City Council last week adopted a resolution allowing the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia to hold trials in the James F. Ingram Justice Center. Last year, the U.S. Marshal and Western District Judge Michael Urbanski suspended criminal...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
WSLS
Danville leaders focusing on tourism ahead of casino opening
DANVILLE, Va. – Soon, many people might consider the City of Danville their travel destination when the Caesar’s Casino opens in 2024. The new development will bring new visitors into the area, but will keep them coming back time after time? Danville city leaders are working to figure that out.
WSET
133 Danville teachers resigned last school year, report says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide teacher shortage is being felt on the Southside after more than a hundred teachers resigned last year. A July report from Danville Public Schools showed there were 520 teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, but the number of resignations hit 133. Danville city...
altavistajournal.com
Johnson Health Center hosts 8th annual Back to School Care Fair
Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with our Eighth Annual Back to School Care Fair, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies. This is the eighth year this event been hosted by Johnson Health Center, and it has grown steadily over the last seven years. To date we have given out over 3,600 book bags.
WDBJ7.com
Rep. Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WSET
Parkview Community's Clothing Connection in major need of donations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parkview community mission needs your help at their Clothing Connection. They're in major need of clothing donations. Addison Daugherty is the new director of the Clothing Connection. She said that they specifically need kids' clothes for back to school. 'Anywhere from elementary to high school,"...
WSET
Madison Heights church sending disaster relief team to Kentucky
Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison Heights has a team in Kentucky lending a helping hand in the wake of deadly floods. Members of the church are packing lunch bags for people who were displaced from their homes. The team will be in the area until Sunday and plans to...
WSET
Blind, hard of hearing dog, Zo found a foster home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Zo has found a foster home. He was rescued by the Lynchburg Humane Society and was looking for a forever home. The humane society is happy to announce that Zo has found his new foster mom. His foster mom not only loves him but has...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WSET
Baby girl born in Sheetz parking lot in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — A woman gave birth to a baby girl in the New London Sheetz parking lot on Wednesday night. “I almost had her going down the road. So we called 911 and we decided to meet at Sheetz,” Cassidy Thornhill said, after giving birth to her daughter at Sheetz.
