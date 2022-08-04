The Kid Mero Calls Desus Split a ‘Strategy’ That ‘We All Agreed On’

Read on www.complex.com
GMA announces major staff change with new ABC News weather producer paying tribute to fan favorite Ginger Zee
GINGER Zee was praised by meteorologist Dan Amarante as GMA announced a significant staff change this week. Dan revealed on Facebook that he had accepted a job with the ABC News team as a weather producer after Ginger guest co-hosted on ABC's "The View." "They have an awesome team of...
Ashleigh Banfield ‘Tossed Aside’ For Chris Cuomo Who’s Set To Take Over Her Time Slot On NewsNation
NewsNation’s biggest star, Ashleigh Banfield, found out that a bigger star than her, Chris Cuomo, was joining the struggling news network just minutes before everyone else did.“The Chris Cuomo announcement was so top secret, only a handful of people at the network knew. Most people thought Chris was appearing to plug his new podcast, unaware that Chris would announce that he would soon be a colleague,” sources tell Radar. “Ashleigh was already pissed that since leaving CNN wasn’t going to be on her star. But when she found out that Chris would also be announcing that he was joining...
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Michael Strahan hits out at ‘haters’ and launches new show after fans call out GMA absence and new host is introduced
MICHAEL Strahan has hit out at "haters" after launching a new show during a break from hosting Good Morning America. The anchor - who has been absent from the ABC show for the past few weeks - appeared on the season premiere of The $100,000 Pyramid last week. On Sunday,...

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’
Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...

Chris Cuomo regrets the impact his situation has had on his family: 'Didn't think about it at the time'
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joined Dan Abrams Live on Tuesday for his first televised interview since being fired by the cable news network late last year. Cuomo was originally believed to have been fired for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faced multiple scandals. Subsequent reports indicated that a sexual assault accusation also contributed to his firing, an accusation Chris Cuomo denies.
The View hosts shocked after Whoopi Goldberg gives them a ‘rear’ look & flaunts her figure during game on live TV show
WHOOPI Goldberg has left her cohosts on The View in shock after showing off her "rear view" during a live show. The moderator flaunted her figure during a game with guest Michael Strahan. Good Morning America star Michael joined the co-hosts to play a special The View edition of The...
Chelsea Handler Bares All In Raunchy Instagram Reel Following Jo Koy Split
All wrapped up! Comedian Chelsea Handler got silly and steamy on social media on Tuesday, July 26, taking to Instagram with a clip depicting her wearing only tape while dancing to Lizzo’s single “About D*mn Time.”“The rhythm is never going to ‘get’ me,” the Candid Chelsea star captioned the clip, which recreates the "Truth Hurts" songstress’ recent viral video. While Lizzo sported an outfit crafted of Balenciaga caution tape in her original post, Handler took a different approach, rocking what appears to be blue painter’s tape.The raunchy reel comes shortly after the talk show host revealed that she and her...
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologize to co-host Sara Haines in awkward moment live on air
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologize to her co-host, Sara Haines, during an awkward moment on live TV. Monday’s broadcast has brought with it a few uncomfortable on-air interactions between the show’s hosts. Halfway through the episode, Charlamagne tha God appeared as a guest,...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...

Wendy Williams opens up about her show's finale: 'I watched it, and I'm like, ick'
The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-year run last month, but one key element was missing…the host herself. Once dubbed the Queen of Daytime, the TV personality had stepped away from her daytime talk show last year, with a variety of guest hosts taking her place.The finale episode, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, featured a heartfelt sendoff and a tribute to Williams. So how did the 57-year-old feel about it?
‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network
Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
‘The View’ Fans Caught Off Guard by Unplanned Cameo During Whoopi Goldberg Segment
“The View” had a surprise guest during their Thursday broadcast. So surprising that the show’s panelists had no idea about the mystery guest. However, their viewers were quick to call out the odd cameo. During the recent episode, an unknown man made an unexpected appearance, which eagle-eyed viewers...

Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg clashes with guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck in heated argument on live TV
WHOOPI Goldberg has clashed with The View guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck in a heated argument on live TV. Moderator Whoopi and her former co-host, who was fired from the show in 2013, fought over abortion rights in an uncomfortable exchange on August 3. About nine minutes into The View, Whoopi...
