WALA-TV FOX10
Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
utv44.com
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rubber Ducky regatta to splash into Mobile River
Mobile's sixth annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a splash tomorrow morning in downtown Mobile.
Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County
A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city. Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
niceville.com
Meeting to address improvements to North Palafox Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to express their views concerning the proposed improvements to U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) during a public meeting to be held in Pensacola and virtually. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold the hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022,...
Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
Beer shortage? Pensacola breweries speak on the potential due to a carbon dioxide contamination
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Breweries across the nation could see their carbon dioxide tank shipments arriving later and later, due to a contamination in Mississippi at one of the largest gas production hubs. “When I first heard about it, it was from our CO2 supplier saying that their could be some issues in the supply […]
thebamabuzz.com
Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope
Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
WKRG
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
WEAR
Video shows men steal vintage rifle from The Market in Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two suspects wanted for stealing a gun from The Market in Gulf Breeze. According to the incident report, on July 30, deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at The Market located at 4531 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
WALA-TV FOX10
More than two a day: Accidents jam overloaded Bayway, Wallace Tunnel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As traffic volumes on the overloaded Interstate 10 Bayway and Wallace Tunnel have increased, so too have accidents. Data from the Alabama Department of Transportation show wrecks are both frequent and increasingly common. In 2010, ALDOT recorded 32 crashes at the tunnel. By last year, that number was nearly 10 times higher – 317. Most were two-vehicle accidents.
