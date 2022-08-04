ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Car overturns after 2-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car overturned and at least one person had to be extricated following a two-vehicle crash on South University Boulevard on Saturday. The Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on South University Boulevard at Grelot Road shortly after 3 p.m. Fully deployed...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
WKRG News 5

Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PACE, FL
AL.com

Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County

A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
WKRG News 5

Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city.  Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Meeting to address improvements to North Palafox Street in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to express their views concerning the proposed improvements to U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) during a public meeting to be held in Pensacola and virtually. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold the hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Active death investigation in Flomaton: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Flomaton Wednesday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the FPD responded to an “emergency call,” on Wednesday, August 3 and found Dwight Dixon, 52, dead […]
FLOMATON, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope

Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
WALA-TV FOX10

More than two a day: Accidents jam overloaded Bayway, Wallace Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As traffic volumes on the overloaded Interstate 10 Bayway and Wallace Tunnel have increased, so too have accidents. Data from the Alabama Department of Transportation show wrecks are both frequent and increasingly common. In 2010, ALDOT recorded 32 crashes at the tunnel. By last year, that number was nearly 10 times higher – 317. Most were two-vehicle accidents.
MOBILE, AL

