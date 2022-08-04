Join us as Missy Bender educates attendees on the practical ways that individuals and business can advocate for public education before, during, and after a legislative session. Missy served for 12 years as a Trustee for Plano ISD with 3 of those years as Board President. She has partnered with Trustees and Superintendents to move away from compliance-based governance to a visionary view that enables each student to maximize their personal potential.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO