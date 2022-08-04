Read on thekatynews.com
Related
thekatynews.com
Get Involved with Public Education
Join us as Missy Bender educates attendees on the practical ways that individuals and business can advocate for public education before, during, and after a legislative session. Missy served for 12 years as a Trustee for Plano ISD with 3 of those years as Board President. She has partnered with Trustees and Superintendents to move away from compliance-based governance to a visionary view that enables each student to maximize their personal potential.
thekatynews.com
School Safety Joint Press Conference Recap
Eight days before school begins for many Fort Bend families, law enforcement officers, school district leaders, elected officials, and community leaders spoke at a joint press conference to share the updated school safety plan for the coming school year. Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, Representative Ron Reynolds (Texas House District 27), and Representative Jacey Jetton (Texas House District 26) led in briefing the media on increased security and innovative measures to ensure the safety of Fort Bend schools. The full press conference is now available on YouTube.
thekatynews.com
The Women’s Fund Hosts Health and Wellness Awareness Presentation on Work-Life Balance
The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, will host a “Work-Life Balance in a Hybrid World” presentation with guest speaker Anastasia Pasisis, PA-C on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from Noon to 1 p.m.
thekatynews.com
Bayou City Art Festival Announces Fall Downtown Nonprofit Partners
Bayou City Art Festival, produced by Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA), will return to Downtown Houston and benefit six local nonprofit partners for the 50th Annual Bayou City Art Festival Downtown on Saturday and Sunday, October 8-9, 2022, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Each nonprofit will benefit from a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thekatynews.com
Calendar Listings 8-5-22 through 8-10-22
Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Description: The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in need of blood donations. All successful donors will get: Free T-Shirt, Coffee and Dunkin Donuts, Pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream coupon, 15 percent off your entire Kendra Scott Purchase, and a bruschetta board from Postino.
Comments / 0